Jake Butt Drafted by Broncos as Twitter Reacts to End of Injured TE's Slide

Jake Butt's draft slide finally ended Saturday afternoon, as the Denver Broncos took the former Michigan tight end with the top pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia (No. 145 overall).

Twitter reaction focused on Butt's return from a torn ACL—he will likely return early in the 2017 season—and (naturally) on his last name:

Butt recorded 46 receptions for 546 yards and four touchdowns during his senior season. He went down with a torn ACL in Michigan's Orange Bowl loss to Florida State.

"My mind was racing [after the injury]," he told SiriusXM this month (via Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press). "I prayed. I talked to my family; our pastor came in. At that point, I needed to write down a few thoughts. I had to write down, where I am I going to get surgery, where am I going to train, where am I going to do rehab, what's going to happen.

"After that, I formulated a little plan, and I felt a lot better about things."

Considered by many as the top tight end in this class heading into the 2016 campaign, Butt was the eighth player selected at his position. He went behind the likes of Toledo's Michael Roberts, Florida International's Jonnu Smith and Ashland's Adam Shaheen, none of whom boast the same type of collegiate resume.

Broncos president John Elway made it clear Butt was someone the team thought became undervalued:

Denver hadn't selected since the third round, so it had to spend most of the early part of Saturday sweating things out to make sure Butt fell to the top of the fifth. The Broncos entered the draft with a need at tight end, with no player at the position recording more than 22 receptions in 2016. Their offense has been missing a spark there since Julius Thomas left in free agency before the 2015 season.

If Butt's knee heals fully, he might wind up being one of the best values on the board.