Tanner Vallejo NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'1 1/4" 228 lbs 4.65s 30 1/2" N/A

POSITIVES

A four-year starter, Tanner Vallejo is all over the field when you turn on the film. Vallejo is an aggressive weak-side linebacker with the skills to find the football. He has quick instincts and tracks the ball well in the run game. He's also agile in pass coverage and has a natural feel for where to be. Vallejo is quick enough to cover up tight ends and can even kick out to the slot to match up there. He's tougher and more physical than his size might indicate. He has no timid bones in his body, and he's eager to seek out contact. Vallejo is a finisher when meeting the ball-carrier and is a solid tackler in space. His eye-popping production and willingness to fight through injuries have scouts talking about him as a sleeper.

NEGATIVES

Vallejo was plagued by injuries during each of the last two seasons, which makes it difficult to assess his tape. He is undersized and did not test well for his frame at the combine. With poor play power and length, he'll struggle to get off blockers at the pro level. Vallejo doesn't show the pop in his hands to get free from fullbacks, even. If asked to be a gap-plugger, Vallejo will get put on skates or dumped on his rear. He lacks the power and leverage to play chest-to-chest with any level of pro blocker. A slow 40 time (4.67 seconds) at his size will turn teams off.



PRO COMPARISON: Khaseem Greene, Kansas City Chiefs

FINAL GRADE: 5.65/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.