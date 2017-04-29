Brian Allen NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'3" 215 lbs 4.48s 34" 10" 6.64s

POSITIVES

A one-year starter at Utah, Brian Allen is one of the biggest, longest cornerbacks in the 2017 draft class. A former wide receiver, he looks the part of the physical press cornerback and has the long speed to turn and run deep with vertical threats. He flashed ball skills in his lone season starting, grabbing four interceptions.

He has excellent length (34" arms) and big hands (10"), and combined with his 38-inch vertical jump, he has one of the biggest coverage radiuses in the draft class. Allen is a high-upside player with awesome size, length and speed. Teams will be willing to bet on their ability to continue his development. He's a high-character player and can be an impact in the running game with his hitter mentality.

NEGATIVES

Allen's coverage instincts need patience to be developed. He gets caught on misdirection and doesn't seem to have route-recognition skills. As expected, he's tall in his backpedal and can be stiff flipping his hips. Learning to play lower, with quicker feet, will help Allen become better in man coverage. He tries to win every battle in coverage with speed and length, and that won't always work in the NFL. He has to become a more thorough technician.

