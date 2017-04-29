Wayne Gallman NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'0" 215 lbs 4.60s N/A N/A 7.17s

POSITIVES

Wayne Gallman runs with as much attitude as any player in the class. He lacks top-end speed, but has great acceleration to make up for it. He is a powerful one-cut runner, who is decisive at the line of scrimmage. He isn’t a dancer; instead, he sees a hole and hits it hard. He can get skinny through the hole and runs with great balance, shrugging off contact and staying upright. He runs with power and leg drive, and can move the pile or run right through defenders. Gallman’s calling card is his jump cut. He uses it in the open field both to make defenders miss and with special skill to find cutback lanes. He anticipates holes opening before they do, which allows him to get to the second level. Gallman is excellent around the goal line.

NEGATIVES

While Gallman can develop into a three-down back, he has work to do in that area. He has soft hands, but was asked to run a limited route tree at Clemson, almost exclusively screens and flares. His blocking style will get him in trouble, since relying strictly on power will have him get blown up and miss blocks entirely. His vision is there to be a successful blocker, but his technique will need to greatly improve. As a runner, Gallman is too upright. He runs with great power, but his pad level can get him in trouble at times. Lowering his center of gravity could make his play style that much more lethal. His high pad level led to some of his numbers not matching his true power. Gallman has the tools you look for out of a complete back, but will need to put them together to end up as more than a committee back.

FINAL GRADE: 5.80/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 3/4)