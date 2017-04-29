Chad Hansen NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Matt York/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'1 3/4" 202 lbs 4.44s 32 1/8" 10 1/8" 6.74ss

POSITIVES

Chad Hansen is a big, athletic wide receiver who has a knack for the spectacular play. He has strong hands, often catching the ball away from his body. Hansen has multiple ways to create separation; he can run by defenders or use positioning to create throwing windows for his quarterback. Hansen flashed big-play potential in his only year starting at California, with 92 catches for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season. He was a constant vertical threat and showed a great ability to high-point the football and make big-time catches. Hansen also shows ability after the catch. He can either turn upfield and run by defenders or make players miss in space. Hansen has good footwork and showed an ability to beat corners at the line of scrimmage with his feet.

NEGATIVES

While Hansen ran a lot of his routes well, he had a limited route tree at Cal. He will need to continue to develop in this area and use his lateral quickness to better explode out of routes. While Hansen had success versus lesser defenders in press coverage, Sidney Jones of Washington got the best of him when Hansen tried to push off on most press snaps. Hansen needs to get physically stronger, as too often corners could knock him off his routes. He relies on his feet to beat press coverage, and he needs to learn to counter with his hands. He also needs to improve as a blocker, as at his size he should be able to push around small defenders. With only one year starting at the FBS level, Hansen is a work in progress.

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 3/4)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.