NHL Playoffs 2017: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Stanley Cup Bracket Predictions

The 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs roll on Sunday with a pair of Game 3 matchups in the Western Conference. The Edmonton Oilers will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead on the Anaheim Ducks, while the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues are set to break their deadlock.

Edmonton's rapid turnaround will be one of the lasting stories from this postseason, regardless of how far the team advances. The Oilers finished last season with the NHL's second-worst record, and they are now within two victories of a spot in the conference final.

Let's check out all of the important viewing information for Sunday's action. That's followed by a preview and prediction for both games.

Sunday Schedule

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs: April 30 Viewing Information Time (ET) Matchup TV Live Stream 3 p.m. Blues at Predators NBC NBC Sports Live 7 p.m. Ducks at Oilers NBCSN NBC Sports Live NHL.com

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators (Series Tied 1-1)

The Blues' victory in Game 2 was overshadowed by the large disparity in penalties. Nashville finished the night with 23 penalty minutes, including a 10-minute misconduct, compared to just two for St. Louis. The Predators also went the entire contest without a single opportunity on the power play.

Afterward, Preds head coach Peter Laviolette made it clear he felt those lopsided numbers had a direct impact on the result, per Joe Rexrode of the Tennessean.

"I thought the flow got taken out of the game, 11 (penalty) minutes to none or whatever it was ... takes the flow out of the game, puts penalty killers on the ice too much," he said. "Too many guys sitting on the bench. That being said, once we were done killing penalties, I thought our team played pretty well."

Andrew Berkshire of Sportsnet noted Nashville did hold a clear edge in scoring chances during the five-on-five action last game:

Nevertheless, the loss snapped the team's five-game winning streak to open the playoffs, which started with a surprising sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks. The Predators have also allowed six goals through two games after giving up three the entire opening round.

So, while the penalty situation should even itself out in Game 3 beyond, netminder Pekka Rinne and the defense must re-establish their elite goal prevention in order to advance.

A third consecutive one-goal game to open the series wouldn't come as a surprise.

Prediction: 3-2 Predators (OT)

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers (EDM Leads 2-0)

It took longer than most Oilers fans hoped, but all of the early draft picks are finally paying off with the extended rebuild finally in the rear-view mirror. And it's a fun team to watch with the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Jordan Eberle and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Edmonton's collective speed has posed some serious problems for the older, battle-tested Ducks. There were stretches in each of the first two games where Anaheim was clearly the better team, but containing the quick-strike ability of McDavid and Co. is a problem.

Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register passed along comments from Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf about staying the course despite the early hole.

"That's playoff hockey," he said. "Bounces go your way, bounces don't go your way. Just keep working. Keep doing the things that we're doing well. ... We'll keep doing those things."

John Buccigross of ESPN pointed out history is against a comeback, though:

Anaheim basically needs to adopt the mentality of a college basketball underdog the rest of the way. Slow the pace, play a methodical form of hockey in the offensive zone and prevent the counterattacking opportunities for the dynamic Oilers forwards.

Prediction: 2-1 Ducks