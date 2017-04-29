    Zach Banner NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

    Matt MillerNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 29, 2017

    Southern California offensive tackle Zach Banner gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. Southern California won 36-14. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

     

    Pro Day Results
    HeightWeight40 TimeArm LengthHand Size
    6'8 ½"353 lbs5.58s34 "10 ¾"

     

    POSITIVES

    The biggest player in the 2017 draft class is Zach Banner. At 6'8 ½" and 353 pounds (with 34 ⅞-inch arms and 10 ¾-inch hands), Banner has a massive frame. At that size, he plays with great power and can push, pull and drive defenders out of his path with ease. As a three-year starter at tackle, Banner has experience on both the left and right sides. In pass protection he uses his length very well and has a strong, tight punch. In the run game, watch out. Banner's forward momentum and burst are exceptional, and he'll put defenders on the ground. As a finisher, he's exceptional. Banner is a good overall athlete, especially when you consider his size. He could work as a right tackle in the NFL or move inside to guard. 

     

    NEGATIVES

    Being able to control his weight is a huge (no pun intended) issue. Banner was up to 385 pounds at one time and is still very heavy at 353. He can be heavy-footed and stiff-legged in space and struggles too often to keep his leverage down. If asked to play on the edge as a tackle, Banner doesn't have the quickness to mirror or kick-step to protect the corner. He has to play inside where movement, especially lateral movement, will be limited. Banner has a bad habit of playing with his chest over his toes and must learn to play with better balance—which is terrible for a guard but a fixable issue. Two hip surgeries in his freshman season must be checked. Improving his bend and keeping his weight down will go a long way toward making Banner an NFL starter.

     

    PRO COMPARISON: Trent Brown, San Francisco 49ers

    FINAL GRADE: 6.00/9.00 (Rookie Starter—Round 3)

     

