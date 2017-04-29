Zach Banner NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'8 ½ " 353 lbs 5.58s 34 ⅞ " 10 ¾ "

POSITIVES

The biggest player in the 2017 draft class is Zach Banner. At 6'8 ½" and 353 pounds (with 34 ⅞-inch arms and 10 ¾-inch hands), Banner has a massive frame. At that size, he plays with great power and can push, pull and drive defenders out of his path with ease. As a three-year starter at tackle, Banner has experience on both the left and right sides. In pass protection he uses his length very well and has a strong, tight punch. In the run game, watch out. Banner's forward momentum and burst are exceptional, and he'll put defenders on the ground. As a finisher, he's exceptional. Banner is a good overall athlete, especially when you consider his size. He could work as a right tackle in the NFL or move inside to guard.

NEGATIVES

Being able to control his weight is a huge (no pun intended) issue. Banner was up to 385 pounds at one time and is still very heavy at 353. He can be heavy-footed and stiff-legged in space and struggles too often to keep his leverage down. If asked to play on the edge as a tackle, Banner doesn't have the quickness to mirror or kick-step to protect the corner. He has to play inside where movement, especially lateral movement, will be limited. Banner has a bad habit of playing with his chest over his toes and must learn to play with better balance—which is terrible for a guard but a fixable issue. Two hip surgeries in his freshman season must be checked. Improving his bend and keeping his weight down will go a long way toward making Banner an NFL starter.

PRO COMPARISON: Trent Brown, San Francisco 49ers

FINAL GRADE: 6.00/9.00 (Rookie Starter—Round 3)

