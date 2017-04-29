Joshua Dobbs NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

Combine Results Height Weight 40 Time Hand Size 3-Cone 6'3" 216 lbs 4.64s 9 1/4" 6.75s

POSITIVES

A starter for two-and-a-half seasons—including four games as a true freshman—Dobbs once looked like a candidate to change positions for the NFL. He's now seen as a solid developmental quarterback after a strong senior campaign and an excellent showing at the Senior Bowl and combine. Dobbs is a well-developed athlete with explosive qualities as a runner and thrower. Watching him throw live, you see sweet velocity and good movement on the ball when throwing with arc and touch. Dobbs has the instincts to put the ball in a place to let his receiver make a play on it—especially with deep balls. As a runner, Dobbs is good enough to be dangerous on RPOs and can also slide to escape pressure. An aerospace engineering major, Dobbs won’t struggle to learn the concepts of an NFL offense.

NEGATIVES

Dobbs doesn’t pass the eye test on Saturdays as a great quarterback, and there aren’t many guys winning games on Sundays who weren’t exceptional college quarterbacks. Dobbs was average in terms of accuracy on intermediate passes and can get baited into poor throws into coverage. His lower-body mechanics need a ton of work, as he’s too often over-striding and leaving his legs unbalanced and off target when throwing. Without having a rocket arm, Dobbs isn’t able to deliver off-platform throws on the money nor thread the needle. His decision-making has been unimpressive.



PRO COMPARISON: Robert Griffin III, Free Agent

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)