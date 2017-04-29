Jamaal Williams NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'0" 212 lbs 4.53s N/A N/A 7.12s

POSITIVES

Jamaal Williams is a high-effort, powerful runner who never gives up on plays. He has good leg drive combined with great determination that allows him to get hidden yardage on most plays. This led to his 5.9 yards per carry average during his senior year. He has a powerful cut that he can explode out of, and he uses it well both at the line of scrimmage and down the field. He has great cutback vision. His down-the-field cuts get defenders off balance, and he can use his power to run through off target tackles. He is too strong to allow arm tackles to bring him down, and he has a strong stiff-arm to keep defenders at bay. He has good balance through contact, helping him gain extra yardage. Williams only caught 15 total passes in his last 18 career games, but he showed soft hands and the ability to catch the ball away from his body. His massive 10” hands will likely make it easy for him to catch the ball going forward. His hand size also played a role in his ability to hold onto the football, only fumbling once out of every 184.5 touches.

NEGATIVES

Williams lacks breakaway speed and consistently got caught from behind. While he can explode out of his cut, his cuts won’t make many defenders miss, which is reflected in his 7.25 second three-cone time (14th percentile). His lack of top-end speed and limited acceleration likely cap his ceiling in the NFL. While he can develop into a pass-catching back, teams will likely have their doubts as he did little of it in college. His pass-blocking was adequate, but not a strength. He attacks defenders and has good vision, but his technique will need to be improved. He may be viewed as a two-down power back and part of an NFL committee.

PRO COMPARISON: Kevin Smith, retired

FINAL GRADE: 5.79/9.00 (Rotational Back—Round 4)

