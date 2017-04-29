Ryan Switzer NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'8 1/2" 181 lbs 4.51s 28" 9 1/4" 6.77s

POSITIVES

Ryan Switzer is a slot receiver who will be a consistent weapon for whatever team selects him. He will win consistently in the slot versus both press and off coverage. He has excellent stick knowledge and settles into zones nicely. His size will always limit his catch radius, but he shows the ability to catch passes away from his body or low to the ground, and he can make catches through contact. Switzer is more quick than fast, and he has great feet and gets in and out of breaks quickly. He uses his lateral quickness to create separation, and employs head fakes to win on double moves down the field. Switzer's numbers improved with the quarterback play at North Carolina this year, as he caught 96 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. On top of his ability to consistently be open, he offers run-after-the-catch ability with good vision and elusiveness. This translates into special teams, as Switzer averaged 10.9 yards per punt return in his career and returned seven punts for touchdowns.

NEGATIVES

The biggest knock on Switzer will always be his size. At 5'8 ½", 181 pounds and an arm length of 28 inches he tests in the bottom 10 percentile in every category. He is not a versatile receiver, and he will run all of his routes from the slot. His size limits him as a blocker as well, and while his effort is never lacking, he will get blown up at the point of attack. While he wins downfield, his size limits his catch radius, so he will require an accurate quarterback.

PRO COMPARISON: Jamison Crowder, Washington

FINAL GRADE: 6.00/9.00 (Rookie Impact/Future Starter—Round 3)

