Donnel Pumphrey NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'8 1/4" 176 lbs 4.48s N/A N/A N/A

POSITIVES

The NCAA’s all-time leading rusher, Donnel Pumphrey had tremendous collegiate production. He finished his career with 1,059 carries for 6,405 yards and 62 touchdowns, adding 99 catches for 1,039 yards and five receiving touchdowns. Pumphrey’s success comes from his speed and acceleration. He has excellent vision and understanding of defensive leverage, and he can burst through an open hole. He has good patience on his outside runs, allowing his blocks to develop before he explodes. He has the lateral quickness to make defenders miss, and that translates to his route-running ability as well. He shows soft hands and a good catch radius for his size, and he can catch the ball through contact. He consistently breaks linebackers down in space and can turn and run after catching the football. His receiving ability is good enough that a team may look to move him to the slot because of his size limitation at running back.

NEGATIVES

His durability will be a question for teams, as he has over 1,100 career touches at a slight frame of 5'8" and 176 pounds. While injuries haven’t been an issue for him yet, his body has already taken a lot of abuse and it will only increase in the NFL. He was a three-down back in college, but players his size simply aren’t three-down backs in the NFL. Pumphrey's game is void of any power because of his size. He is able to run between the tackles, but any solid contact stands him up. His balance can look worse than it is, because at times he is tripped up easily due to his small stature. On runs between the tackles, he can look to bounce outside too often and will be driven back by solid contact. He profiles as a third-down back in the NFL because of his receiving ability, but his blocking ability will need to improve. He lacks the functional strength to take on incoming rushers and hold them at bay for very long.

PRO COMPARISON: Duke Johnson, Cleveland Browns

FINAL GRADE: 5.50/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)