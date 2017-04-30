    NFL Draft 2017: Rounds 1-7 Results, Grades and Hidden Gems

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2017

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR FOR NFLPA - Former No. 1 overall pick Bruce Smith (right) presents a Cleveland Browns jersey to Myles Garrett while his mother Audrey (left) and father Lawrence look on at the NFL Players Association's Myles Garrett Draft Day party at Terra Verde on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for NFLPA)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    The echoes of the last boos at Philadelphia's Museum of Art have faded, erasing the last vestiges of the 2017 NFL draft from the Rocky steps.

    The three-day event, for the most part, went off without a hitch. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, crowd brought new life to the festivities, booing Roger Goodell with fervor not seen since the 2015 Royal Rumble and topping that again when former Cowboy Drew Pearson took the podium.

    It was a raucous football event that almost felt more like a music festival than a draft. Of course, there also was that whole thing where teams tried to shore up their futures by adding youth to their rosters.

    With the caveat that we all know that grading drafts is silly immediately afterward—we're highlighting perceived value here, not player skill—let's take a look at how every team did over the last three days.

    Draft Grades
    TeamGrade
    Arizona CardinalsA-
    Atlanta FalconsB
    Baltimore RavensB-
    Buffalo BillsB
    Carolina PanthersB-
    Chicago BearsC-
    Cincinnati BengalsB-
    Cleveland BrownsA
    Dallas CowboysB+
    Denver BroncosB
    Detroit LionsB
    Green Bay PackersB
    Houston TexansB-
    Indianapolis ColtsA-
    Jacksonville JaguarsB
    Kansas City ChiefsB-
    Los Angeles ChargersB
    Los Angeles RamsC+
    Miami DolphinsB
    Minnesota VikingsB
    New England PatriotsC+
    New Orleans SaintsA-
    New York GiantsB-
    New York JetsB
    Oakland RaidersB
    Philadelphia EaglesB+
    Pittsburgh SteelersB
    San Francisco 49ersA-
    Seattle SeahawksB-
    Tampa Bay BuccaneersB+
    Tennessee TitansB
    Washington RedskinsA
    Tampa Bay BuccaneersB+

    Best Drafts

    Cleveland Browns

    1. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    2. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    3. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    4. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    5. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    6. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    7. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    8. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    9. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    10. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    11. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    12. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    13. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    14. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    15. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    16. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    17. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    18. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    19. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    20. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    21. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    22. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    23. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    24. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    26. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    27. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    28. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    29. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    30. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    31. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    32. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    33. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    34. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    35. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    36. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    38. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    40. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    41. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    42. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    43. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    44. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    46. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    47. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    48. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    49. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    50. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    51. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    52. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    53. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    54. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    55. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    57. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    58. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    59. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    60. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    61. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    62. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    63. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    64. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    65. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    66. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    67. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    68. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    69. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    70. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    71. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    72. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    73. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    74. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    75. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    76. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    77. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    78. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    79. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    80. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    81. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    82. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    83. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    84. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    85. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    86. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    87. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    88. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    89. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    90. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    91. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    92. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    93. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    94. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    95. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    96. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    The Browns didn't panic. It feels almost strange praising Cleveland for the second straight year, yet here we are with general manager Sashi Brown pulling off two straight level-headed weekends—even when it seemed like he was about to Browns it up.

    Rumors were rampant before Thursday night that the Browns would pass on Myles Garrett and take Mitchell Trubisky with the top overall selection. They didn't. Garrett has been the obvious pick for months, and Brown wisely eschewed the draft's top quarterback in favor of its best player.

    Cleveland continued its Sam Hinkie-esque compiling of picks at No. 12, trading back so the Houston Texans could draft Deshaun Watson. Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers became the next Browns pick at No. 25, and then they leveraged their war chest of picks to move up to No. 29 to take Miami tight end David Njoku.

    Then, with the more obvious playmakers off the board, the Browns found their quarterback in the second round. DeShone Kizer was considered by some to be the draft's top quarterback for most of the regular season before Notre Dame fell off to a disappointing 4-8 record. Not all of that was on Kizer, who is raw but has a ton of natural talent.

     

    Washington

    1. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    2. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    3. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    4. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    5. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    6. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    7. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    8. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    9. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    10. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    11. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    12. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    13. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    14. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    15. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    16. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    17. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    18. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    19. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    20. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    21. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    22. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    23. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    24. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    26. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    27. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    28. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    29. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    30. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    31. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    32. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    33. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    34. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    35. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    36. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    38. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    40. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    41. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    42. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    43. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    44. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    46. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    47. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    48. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    49. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    50. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    51. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    52. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    53. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    54. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    55. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    57. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    58. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    59. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    60. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    61. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    62. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    63. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    64. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    65. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    66. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    67. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    68. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    69. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    70. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    71. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    72. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    73. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    74. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    75. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    76. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    77. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    78. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    79. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    80. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    81. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    82. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    83. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    84. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    85. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    86. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    87. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    88. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    89. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    90. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    91. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    92. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    93. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    94. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    95. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    96. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    Washington has undergone front-office turmoil this offseason but still somehow managed to land some of the biggest steals in this draft.

    Grabbing Jonathan Allen at No. 17, even with questions about his shoulders, is a pilfering. There was talk of Allen going as high as No. 2 throughout the draft process, and his drop was probably the biggest non-quarterback surprise of Thursday night.

    UCLA's Fabian Moreau also has injury concerns but first-round talent. Getting him at No. 81 gives Washington a potential starter over the long term. He recorded 31 tackles and two interceptions in his senior season.

    Perhaps their best selection, however, was Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine. It would be a surprise if he weren't the starter in Washington by the end of 2017. Perine was every bit as brilliant as Joe Mixon as they made the nation's best one-two punch in Norman, rushing for 4,122 yards and 49 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He's not much of a receiver, but he has a bell-cow mentality for first and second down.

     

    Steals of Note

    Day 1: Reuben Foster, LB, San Francisco 49ers (No. 31 Overall)

    1. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    2. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    3. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    4. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    5. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    6. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    7. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    8. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    9. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    10. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    11. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    12. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    13. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    14. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    15. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    16. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    17. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    18. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    19. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    20. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    21. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    22. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    23. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    24. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    26. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    27. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    28. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    29. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    30. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    31. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    32. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    33. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    34. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    35. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    36. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    38. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    40. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    41. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    42. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    43. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    44. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    46. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    47. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    48. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    49. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    50. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    51. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    52. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    53. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    54. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    55. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    57. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    58. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    59. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    60. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    61. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    62. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    63. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    64. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    65. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    66. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    67. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    68. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    69. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    70. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    71. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    72. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    73. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    74. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    75. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    76. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    77. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    78. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    79. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    80. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    81. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    82. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    83. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    84. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    85. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    86. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    87. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    88. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    89. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    90. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    91. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    92. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    93. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    94. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    95. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    96. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    Foster's slide became a storyline heading into the draft, but no one expected him to be sitting there when the 49ers traded back into the first round at No. 31. After losing Patrick Willis and Chris Borland to early retirements, the 49ers appear to have found an heir apparent.

    Foster, as a prospect, is one of the best middle linebackers to come out in recent years. He was a fearless leader at Alabama, becoming a unanimous All-American selection and Butkus Award winner this past season.

    The 49ers also got good medical news, when Foster told reporters he would not need a second surgery on his right shoulder. 

    "I'm making big progress," Foster said. "I'll be limited in OTAs. Training camp I'll be a full go. But, if it's my decision, I think I can go now."

    There's not much to quibble with here. The 49ers traded back one spot from No. 2 to No. 3, then used one of those picks to move up and grab a top-10 talent at No. 31. Smart Day 1 drafting from John Lynch.

     

    Day 2: Forrest Lamp, G, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 39 Overall)

    1. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    2. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    3. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    4. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    5. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    6. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    7. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    8. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    9. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    10. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    11. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    12. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    13. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    14. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    15. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    16. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    17. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    18. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    19. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    20. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    21. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    22. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    23. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    24. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    26. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    27. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    28. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    29. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    30. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    31. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    32. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    33. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    34. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    35. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    36. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    38. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    40. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    41. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    42. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    43. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    44. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    46. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    47. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    48. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    49. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    50. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    51. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    52. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    53. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    54. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    55. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    57. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    58. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    59. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    60. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    61. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    62. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    63. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    64. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    65. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    66. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    67. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    68. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    69. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    70. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    71. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    72. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    73. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    74. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    75. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    76. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    77. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    78. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    79. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    80. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    81. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    82. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    83. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    84. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    85. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    86. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    87. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    88. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    89. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    90. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    91. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    92. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    93. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    94. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    95. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    96. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    Guard has always been a position worth waiting on; there are typically very good talents available on the second and third days of the draft. Mistakes like Jonathan Cooper spring to mind instantly when discussing first-round guards.

    Still, nearly every projection heading into Thursday night had Lamp going off the board in the first. The Western Kentucky product spent nearly his entire career at left tackle and will be making the full-time transition to guard, where he projects as an elite talent.

    Lamp's pass-blocking skills should be a welcome presence for Philip Rivers, who has been getting pummeled regularly for years He's not going to transform the pass protection from inside, but Lamp has all the makings of a day-one starter.