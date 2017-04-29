David Sharpe NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

John Raoux/Associated Press

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'6" 343 lbs 5.44s 35 ⅜ " 10"

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at left tackle for the Florida Gators, David Sharpe entered the draft early following the lead of many of his teammates. Sharpe is a massive man with 35 ⅜-inch arms and 10-inch hands on a 6'6" and 343-pound frame. He's the guy you want walking off the bus first. His power at the point of attack is good when his leverage is right. He's able to catch defenders with his length and has a strong, dominant punch. You won't get Sharpe moving off his spot with power, as he's able to lock down and be a true anchor. When he latches on to a defender in the running game, buckle up—you're going for ride.

NEGATIVES

Sharpe tested poorly at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis—enough that some teams may reject him immediately. A scout we spoke to about Sharpe had harsh criticisms of his decision to declare early. Sharpe only did 19 reps on the bench press and had a vertical jump of 20 ½ inches—both numbers are incredibly low. Sharpe will not work in a zone scheme because of his poor movement skills. He's a liability when asked to get off his spot. Playing right guard may be an option, but even then, he must be able to play laterally.



PRO COMPARISON: Trent Brown, San Francisco 49ers

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)

