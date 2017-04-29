Julie'n Davenport NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

Combine Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'7" 318 lbs 5.45s 36 ½" 10 ½"

POSITIVES

A two-time team captain and four-year starter at left tackle, Julie'n Davenport has two things you can't coach—size and length. At 6'7" and 318 pounds, he has 36 ½-inch arms and massive 10 ½-inch hands. He's the first guy you want coming off the bus. Davenport has an excellent reach, and his best asset is his punch. He has a quick strike and can get to defenders much earlier than his peers.

At the Senior Bowl, we saw him knocking back pass-rushers with nice timing and power on the limbs he calls arms. Davenport is a great fit in a zone-blocking scheme, where his length and his movement skills would allow him to cut off defenders in the running game. From a size and strength perspective, Davenport is prototypical.

NEGATIVES

A small-school prospect, Davenport isn't ready to make the jump from the Patriot League to the NFL without some bumps along the way. He'll have to speed up his process to keep up with pro pass-rushers. For a big, long guy, Davenport has slow, heavy feet in space. He didn't test or show like a top-tier athlete in predraft events. He has yet to develop blocking instincts, and he'll need time to work out the kinks in his game and build up his timing and his angles.



PRO COMPARISON: T.J. Clemmings, Minnesota Vikings

FINAL GRADE: 6.10/9.00 (Developmental Prospect—Round 3)