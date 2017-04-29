Michael Roberts NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Combine/Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time 3-Cone Short Shuttle 6'4 1/2" 270 lbs 4.81s 7.05s 4.51s

POSITIVES

The first thing you notice about Michael Roberts is his huge hands at 11 ½”. They fit well on a 6'4", 270-pound frame that's bursting with athleticism. While not straight-line fast, he is smooth and strong. A two-year producer at Toledo, Roberts is a chain-mover and does a great job making plays in traffic. He brings a huge catch radius to the field and knows where the first-down marker is. He's quick and gets into his route with urgency. Cuts from Roberts are so much more athletic than you expect from his frame, and he displays the flexibility and quickness to get in and out of breaks. Roberts is big enough to be a great threat in the red zone with his size, catch radius and ability to go up to attack the ball.

NEGATIVES

Roberts must prove he's more than a big body. As a blocker, there's not much to see despite his size. Effort and drive must be fixed before his technique and leverage are cleaned up. He can be stiff and heavy-footed at times in his route tree and isn't great at 90-degree cuts to the sideline. A perfect world has Roberts running fade routes and boxing out in the end zone.





PRO COMPARISON: Dion Sims, Chicago Bears

FINAL GRADE: 5.75/9.00 (Rotational Player—Round 4)

