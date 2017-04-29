    Howard Wilson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

    Matt MillerNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 29, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 17: Cornerback Howard Wilson #6 of the Houston Cougars recovers a Louisville Cardinals fumble in the third quarter at TDECU Stadium on November 17, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Houston Cougars won 36 to 10. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
    Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images
    Measurables
    HeightWeight40 TimeArm LengthHand Size3-Cone
    6'0 5/8"184 lbs4.53s31 3/8"9 5/8"6.68s

     

    POSITIVES

    Just a one-year starter at Houston, Howard Wilson entered the 2017 draft as a redshirt sophomore. He got onto the field for the Cougars as a true freshman, starting three games. He's a natural mover with quick hips and a silky smoothness when asked to change directions. Wilson doesn't struggle or take false steps when asked to shift his balance and adjust going left or right. He's an accomplished tackler, notching over 50 tackles in 2016 and showing he's not afraid to get dirty in the running game.

    Wilson's quickness, ball skills (nine career interceptions) and easy moving will cause teams to give him a long look as an inside or a third cornerback. Because he can be an effective player in the running game, Wilson is an ideal candidate to line up as a slot corner. 

     

    NEGATIVES

    The 2015 season was a lost one for Wilson after he tore his ACL and took a medical redshirt after three games. He has short arms and average long speed, which could force him into a nickel cornerback role. With just 10 reps on the bench press and his poor play power showing on film, Wilson will have to fill out his skinny frame to better handle NFL size. Coaches and scouts we interviewed questioned his maturity, which could push his stock down further than his traits might suggest. 
      

    PRO COMPARISON: Buster Skrine, New York Jets

    FINAL GRADE: 5.75/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 4)

    Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.