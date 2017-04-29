Jalen Reeves-Maybin NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'0 3/8" 230 lbs INJ 32 1/4" INJ

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Tennessee, Jalen Reeves-Maybin is an impressive athlete with over 100 tackles in each of his two seasons at weak-side linebacker. His tape shows strong diagnosing skills and the speed to make plays once he finds the ball. Reeves-Maybin has the balance and agility to slide laterally and track the run. He's twitchy and fluid on the move, showing the burst to close on the ball on the ground and in the air. As an A-gap blitzer, Reeves-Maybin has the tools to be effective thanks to his speed and instincts, but he wasn't used often in this role. His body control and timing in coverage are NFL-caliber. Reeves-Maybin could become an NFL starter in either a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme.

NEGATIVES

Reeves-Maybe was ejected in the 2016 season opener for targeting, and then he re-injured a torn labrum he suffered in 2016 spring practice and sat out the final nine games of the year following surgery for a biceps subluxation. A history of shoulder injuries is scary for a linebacker, and Reeves-Maybin's stock has been affected by his past and by his inability to work out throughout the predraft process. How well he'll come back mentally and physically from two shoulder surgeries in such a short amount of time remains to be seen. Reeves-Maybin's play power was never great to begin with, and it could be an issue post-surgery. An undersized linebacker without great power and a history of bad shoulders? That's likely to push Reeves-Maybin to the middle rounds.



PRO COMPARISON: Sean Spence, Indianapolis Colts

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 4)

