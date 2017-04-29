Nico Siragusa NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Pro Day Results Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'4" 319 lbs 5.28s 33 ½ " 10 ⅝ "

POSITIVES

A three-year starter, Nico Siragusa looks the part right out of the gate. At 6'4" and 319 pounds he has an NFL build with a powerful upper body. Siragusa impressed at the Senior Bowl with his power and ability to lock out defenders with his arms. Despite not having great length (33 ½-inch arms), he's able to latch on to rushers and shut them down. Siragusa's strength also allows him to absorb bull-rushers and stand up to power. He has a great motor and looks to finish blocks. It's rare to see Siragusa struggle to take a block to the whistle when working in a phone booth. On pulls and traps, Siragusa is quick enough to get outside the box. He has the agility to work in a zone-blocking scheme. Siragusa tested very well at the combine with 28 bench reps, a 32-inch vertical jump and a 4.56 short shuttle.

NEGATIVES

A lack of balance and control show up often for Siragusa in pass protection. When asked to protect with space around him, he can become top-heavy and start lunging at defenders. Too often in the pass game the play ends with Siragusa on the ground. Working on his pad height to better play with some spring in his hips will improve everything Siragusa does. I worry about his coordination when asked to move laterally against NFL athletes. Despite good quickness, he's not always under control. Speeding up his hands would be a boost to his pass protection tools.

PRO COMPARISON: John Miller, Buffalo Bills

FINAL GRADE: 5.99/9.00 (Rookie Starter—Round 4)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.