Joe Williams NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 5'10 3/4" 210 lbs 4.41s N/A N/A 6.94s

POSITIVES

Joe Williams has game-breaking speed and the frame (5'11", 210 lbs) to allow him to be an every-down back. At the combine, he showed off his speed with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash. Williams consistently broke big runs in his senior year, rushing for 1,407 yards and averaging 6.7 yards per carry. He uses his speed and acceleration to leave defenders in the dust in the open field, blowing by them and making it appear like they took bad angles. He isn’t just straight-line fast, as he has lateral quickness as well, helping him make opponents miss in space. Williams has good vision and balance and gets skinny through the hole. He is a big-play runner who can get what is blocked for him, and once he is in the open field, his blazing speed makes him a nightmare.

NEGATIVES

Above all else, teams will question Williams' love for the game. In 2016, he walked away from football and had to be convinced to come back. He says the break reinvigorated him, and his passion for the game is stronger than it ever was. However, his level of commitment won’t be the only question teams have for him. Williams struggles to create at the first level. He can get what is blocked for him but doesn’t become dangerous until he hits the open field. He doesn’t exhibit much power, and he can get stood up on initial contact. He will also need to improve his ball security, fumbling seven times on 322 career carries. What Williams does well is hit the home run, and while that is exciting, he lacks the receiving ability teams look for out of big-play threats. He only caught nine passes in his senior year and dropped five of his 30 career targets. Teams will question his role as a third-down player, since he isn’t a great blocker and lacks the receiving ability they look for.

PRO COMPARISON: Damien Williams, Miami Dolphins

FINAL GRADE: 5.55/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

