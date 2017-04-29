Ben Gedeon NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 6'1 3/4" 244 lbs 4.75s 32 5/8" 6.98s

POSITIVES

A strong, stout middle linebacker, Ben Gedeon started for just one season at Michigan but was a stud on special teams before the 2016 season. Gedeon has an NFL frame and would fill the role of a thumper in a 3-4 defense with how powerful he is at the point of attack. He plays with natural leverage when taking on blockers and can shed and still get to the ball. With ideal length and excellent strength, pencil Gedeon in as a 3-4 inside linebacker. He's a quick processor in the run game despite just one year starting, and he has the burst to fill gaps and stick ball-carriers between the tackles.

NEGATIVES

Gedeon has to keep the ball in front of him; otherwise, he loses his pursuit angle and can get caught falling behind the play. His hips are locked up and he's not great pulling the chain and running outside the hashes. He'll come off the field in the NFL against the pass unless he can improve his quickness and hand use against tight ends. Gedeon is a solid backup inside 'backer prospect and will be a special teams captain, but his upside is limited athletically.



PRO COMPARISON: Nick Bellore, Detroit Lions

FINAL GRADE: 5.70/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 5)

