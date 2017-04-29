    Ben Gedeon NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

    Matt MillerNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 29, 2017

    North squad inside linebacker Ben Gedeon of Michigan (42) lines up for a play during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

     

    Measurables
    HeightWeight40 TimeArm Length3-Cone
    6'1 3/4"244 lbs4.75s32 5/8"6.98s

     

    POSITIVES

    A strong, stout middle linebacker, Ben Gedeon started for just one season at Michigan but was a stud on special teams before the 2016 season. Gedeon has an NFL frame and would fill the role of a thumper in a 3-4 defense with how powerful he is at the point of attack. He plays with natural leverage when taking on blockers and can shed and still get to the ball. With ideal length and excellent strength, pencil Gedeon in as a 3-4 inside linebacker. He's a quick processor in the run game despite just one year starting, and he has the burst to fill gaps and stick ball-carriers between the tackles. 

     

    NEGATIVES

    Gedeon has to keep the ball in front of him; otherwise, he loses his pursuit angle and can get caught falling behind the play. His hips are locked up and he's not great pulling the chain and running outside the hashes. He'll come off the field in the NFL against the pass unless he can improve his quickness and hand use against tight ends. Gedeon is a solid backup inside 'backer prospect and will be a special teams captain, but his upside is limited athletically.
     

     

    PRO COMPARISON: Nick Bellore, Detroit Lions  

    FINAL GRADE: 5.70/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 5)

     

