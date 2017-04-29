Mack Hollins NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'3 3/4" 221 lbs 4.53s 33 1/4" 9 3/4" N/A

POSITIVES

Mack Hollins has the size and speed combination teams salivate over. He averaged 20.6 yards per catch in his career and found himself consistently behind defenses. Hollins shows the ability to beat press coverage, and he isn't just a deep threat as he settles nicely into the holes in a zone. He has a good catch radius, as he can not only go up and get the ball, but also go down and get low passes extremely well for his size. He can take receptions and turn it up field to create a big play when there is room to run. Hollins adjusts to underthrown balls, makes catches in traffic and track balls over his shoulder. He plays faster than his 4.53-second 40 time, which is still impressive for his size. He is comfortable beating the press with both his feet and his hands, and if he does that in the NFL, he will be open deep. On top of his receiving ability, Hollins was the captain of special teams and can star there from day one.

NEGATIVES

Durability is a concern with Hollins, who failed to complete all of his testing at the combine after a hamstring injury. He played only seven games his senior year thanks to a broken collarbone. Hollins was forced to walk on at North Carolina after spending a season at Fork Union Military Academy. While Hollins offers big-play upside, he doesn't have the route tree to be a consistent NFL receiver. He lacks wiggle and lateral quickness, which affects both his route-running and run-after-catch ability.

FINAL GRADE: 5.79/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 4)