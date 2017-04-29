Dwyane Wade Said He 'Definitely Didn't Agree' with Chants to Fire Fred Hoiberg

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade told reporters Saturday he wasn't pleased with chants that rang out at United Center on Friday evening advocating for the front office to fire head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Speaking at exit interviews, Wade said he "definitely didn't agree" with the chants, according to CSN Chicago's Vincent Goodwill.

"You've got to give people a chance," he added, per The Athletic's Sean Highkin. "All in all, I thought he did a good job."

