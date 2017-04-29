    Dwyane Wade Said He 'Definitely Didn't Agree' with Chants to Fire Fred Hoiberg

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 23: Head coach Fred Hoiberg of the Chicago Bulls gives instructions to Dwyane Wade #3 during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 104-95. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade told reporters Saturday he wasn't pleased with chants that rang out at United Center on Friday evening advocating for the front office to fire head coach Fred Hoiberg. 

    Speaking at exit interviews, Wade said he "definitely didn't agree" with the chants, according to CSN Chicago's Vincent Goodwill

    "You've got to give people a chance," he added, per The Athletic's Sean Highkin. "All in all, I thought he did a good job."

     

