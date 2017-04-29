Vince Biegel NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Packers' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 6'3 1/4" 246 lbs 4.67s 32 3/8" 6.92s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at Wisconsin, Vince Biegel is a versatile player with the tools to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. The Wisconsin defense often asked him to rush off the edge, and in that role, he produced 18.5 sacks over the last three seasons. Biegel can set the edge in the run game and has the size and strength to handle tackles coming off the line of scrimmage and getting into his body. A senior captain, Biegel has excellent football awareness and is an effort player who wears down blockers over the course of a game. As a pass-rusher, he brings power and short-area quickness, which helps him get offensive tackles back on their heels. Biegel played through a cracked right foot in the 2016 season. He's a tough, aggressive player with upside as a linebacker or situational pass-rusher in the pros. Some teams may see his tools and pass-rushing skills and ask Biegel to gain 10 pounds and play outside linebacker.

NEGATIVES

Teams will need to vet the foot injury that Biegel played through. He isn't comfortable in coverage and was mostly asked to play moving forward in college. Biegel has a long, lean frame that could add muscle if he's used more down at the line of scrimmage. In general, he needs to improve his play power to better stack-and-shed blockers. Biegel isn't a quick-twitch athlete and instead has build-up speed. To turn the corner as a rusher, he needs space to make the curve, and he doesn't have the hips to be an effective rusher. Biegel will be a 24-year old rookie, too, raising concerns about his long-term upside.



PRO COMPARISON: Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers

FINAL GRADE: 6.50/9.00 (Rookie Starter—Round 2)