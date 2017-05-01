Champions League 2017: Semi-Final Leg 1 Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

TF-Images/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League semi-final lineup is one of the most fascinating in years, as two of the games biggest rivals go head-to-head over two legs, as will Europe's strongest defence and the continent's rising attacking force.

The rivals are Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who face each other in this competition for the fourth year in a row. Two of the previous meetings have been finals, with Real edging out Atletico on both occasions.

Elsewhere, Juventus will be seeking to contain an AS Monaco team that have thrilled this season. The Italian giants eliminated Barcelona in the previous round and are favourites to progress, but the Ligue 1 leaders have proved they are not to be taken lightly.

The first legs of both ties will be so crucial and are unmissable footballing occasions. Here's the schedule for the games, the details on where to catch the action and a look ahead to both encounters.

Champions League 2016-17: Semi-Final Fixtures Date Time (BST) Fixture Prediction Tuesday, May 2 7:45 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Wednesday, May 3 7:45 p.m. Monaco vs. Juventus 1-1 BBC Sport

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

This is a curious draw for Atletico. You sense some of their players would have been disappointed to come up against their rivals once again, although for others, this is a chance to exercise some demons from the previous three Champions League competitions.

That's because, since the 2013-14 edition of the tournament, no side has knocked Atletico out of this competition apart from Real.

As noted by Paul Carr of ESPN, never before have two teams come up against one another so frequently in Europe:

Atletico may feel this is their time, though. While they may not have been as consistent as in previous seasons, they have produced some excellent displays in this tournament already in 2016-17. In Antoine Griezmann, Yannick Carrasco and Kevin Gameiro, they have some serious firepower, too.

Real are a force in the Champions League, though. Granted, they didn't perform particularly well in the second leg against Bayern Munich, as they were forced to extra time. But somehow Zinedine Zidane's men always seem to find a way through.

It helps when you have Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick against Bayern. He's exceptional in the Champions League:

Atletico will ensure this game isn't free-flowing and will seek to stifle the attacking talent on Madrid's books, something they've done well in their recent visits to the Santiago Bernabeu. They have enough to grab a crucial away goal and keep their chances alive heading back to the Vicente Calderon.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

AS Monaco vs. Juventus

Typically, the formula for progressing in the Champions League is keeping things tight, defending well and controlling games. Monaco have ripped up that blueprint.

In their contests so far, the Ligue 1 side have thrilled. Eventually they overcame Manchester City on away goals by a 6-6 aggregate scoreline in the round of 16, while two excellent wins over Borussia Dortmund saw them into the last four.

While their exceptional run has been very much a team effort, the standout man for Monaco has been 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe. Per Squawka Football, despite his tender years, the Frenchman has showcased tremendous temperament on the big stage:

Getting the better of City and Dortmund's defenders is impressive, but outwitting Juventus' world-class operators at the back is another matter entirely.

Indeed, over two quarter-final legs with Barcelona, Juventus didn't concede a single goal to the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, in particular, were imperious against such illustrious attacking talent.

As was veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Ahead of the showdown with Monaco, the 39-year-old admitted he's relishing the chance of going up against Mbappe, per sports journalist James Horncastle:

The worry for Monaco is that while Juventus may have it in them to restrict their attacking talent, the Serie A side possess attacking class of their own. Indeed, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain have the ability to win any game.

Expect the Ligue 1 side to continue playing in an enterprising and energetic fashion, and for their stars to cause some problems for Juve. However, the Italians have it in them to ensure there's parity ahead of the second leg.

Prediction: Monaco 1-1 Juventus