Adam Eaton Placed on 10-Day DL with Knee Injury

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals announced Saturday that they placed outfielder Adam Eaton on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee strain.

Eaton had to be carried off the field during the ninth inning of Washington's 7-5 loss to the New York Mets on Friday at Nationals Park, and manager Dusty Baker revealed that he will undergo an MRI, according to ESPN.com.

Per MLB.com's Jamal Collier, Baker added, "It didn't look too good," with regard to Eaton's injury.

Eaton is Washington's leadoff hitter, and he has been a huge part of the Nats' hot start.

The 28-year-old is hitting .297 with a .393 on-base percentage, two home runs, 13 RBI and three stolen bases in his first season with the Nationals.

Washington acquired Eaton in an offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox that sent pitching prospect Lucas Giolito and others to the Windy City.

The Nats called up outfield Rafael Bautista from Triple-A, per Byron Kerr of MASN, and Chris Heisey replaced Eaton in Friday's game.

Heisey figures to be his replacement moving forward, which represents a significant drop-off, as the 32-year-old veteran is a .242 lifetime hitter.