Joe Mixon Says He's 'Honored' to Be Bengals Draft Pick, Talks 2014 Assault

Running back Joe Mixon said Friday night he was "thankful and very honored" to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN passed along comments from the former Oklahoma rusher, who faced an uncertain draft status after surveillance video was released in December of a 2014 assault where he punched a woman.

"You know, I am still sitting here crying. I can't believe it. I can't believe it," Mixon said. "You know, I am thankful and very honored to be a part of—to be a Cincinnati Bengal."

