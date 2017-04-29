Championship Table 2017: Week 45 Results, Play-Off Standings, Updated Schedule

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The winner of this season's Championship title will be decided on the last day of the 2016-17 season after Brighton and Hove Albion lost for a second time in succession, with a 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

Josh Brownhill scored the only goal at the Amex to keep the Seagulls one point ahead of Newcastle United with one game remaining in their campaigns, meaning the winners of this year's crown will be determined next Sunday.

All but two of the Championship's 24 teams were in action as Reading and Sheffield Wednesday beat relegated Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town, respectively, to improve their chances of nailing down a higher play-off finish.

Meanwhile, seventh-placed Leeds United missed out on a post-season run after drawing 3-3 at home to Norwich City, meaning Fulham's 1-1 draw against Brentford was enough to tie up sixth with a game to spare.

At the other end of the standings, Blackburn Rovers kept their survival hopes by beating Aston Villa 1-0, a result that saw them draw level on points with 21st-placed Nottingham Forest, who lost 2-0 at Queens Park Rangers.

Read on for a breakdown and recap of Saturday's Championship result and the implications they pose on England's second tier heading into the final week of the 2016-17 campaign.

2016-17 Championship: Week 45 Results Home Score Away Barnsley 1-1 Burton Albion Birmingham City 2-0 Huddersfield Town Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Aston Villa Derby County 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham 1-1 Brentford Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United 3-3 Norwich City Preston North End 1-1 Rotherham United Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Nottingham Forest Reading 1-0 Wigan Athletic Brighton and Hove Albion 0-1 Bristol City BBC Sport

2016-17 Championship Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Brighton 45 28 8 9 73 39 +34 92 2 Newcastle United 45 28 7 10 82 40 +42 91 3 Reading 45 25 7 13 64 62 +2 82 4 Sheffield Wednesday 45 24 9 12 59 43 +16 81 5 Huddersfield 45 25 6 14 56 55 +1 81 6 Fulham 45 21 14 10 83 56 +27 77 7 Leeds 45 22 8 15 60 46 +14 74 8 Norwich 45 19 10 16 81 69 +12 67 9 Derby 45 18 12 15 53 49 +4 66 10 Brentford 45 18 10 17 74 62 +12 64 11 Preston 45 16 14 15 64 62 +2 62 12 Aston Villa 45 16 13 16 46 47 -1 61 13 Cardiff 45 16 11 18 57 61 -4 59 14 Barnsley 45 15 13 17 64 64 0 58 15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 45 15 10 20 53 58 -5 55 16 Ipswich 45 13 16 16 48 55 -7 55 17 Bristol City 45 15 9 21 60 65 -5 54 18 Queens Park Rangers 45 15 8 22 52 62 -10 53 19 Burton 45 13 13 19 47 59 -12 52 20 Birmingham 45 12 14 19 44 64 -20 50 21 Nottingham Forest 45 13 9 23 59 72 -13 48 22 Blackburn 45 11 15 19 50 64 -14 48 23 Wigan 45 10 11 24 39 56 -17 41 24 Rotherham 45 5 7 33 39 97 -58 22 BBC Sport

Recap

Brighton retain a one-point advantage over Newcastle heading into Week 46 of the campaign but missed out on their opportunity to seal the title, after Brownhill's sole effort stole a valuable 1-0 away win for Bristol City.

Sky Football provided footage of the goal in question as the Seagulls suffered a second successive defeat following their recent 2-0 loss at Norwich, with doubts perhaps emerging around the squad's fortitude:

Huddersfield Town had their chance to cement their place in third but fell short in their trip to Birmingham City, where they were beaten 2-0 and dropped down to fifth following wins for Reading the Sheffield Wednesday.

Sky Sports presenter David Garrido provided a glance at the play-off standings after Saturday's afternoon results, with just a point separating third from fifth and Fulham now guaranteed to finish sixth:

Cheers rang out at Craven Cottage after news of Leeds' 3-3 draw with Norwich filtered through to the London location, with Tom Cairney's opener against Brentford enough to secure a 1-1 draw and the last play-off place.

The Canaries will kick themselves for not seeing out the win over Leeds considering they led by three goals at one stage, and Squawka illustrated their fall from grace before opening scorer Steven Naismith saw red in the dying seconds:

Yann Kermorgant struck in the sixth minute to secure a 1-0 victory for the Royals in their meeting with Wigan Athletic, whose relegation back to League One was also wrapped up with one week remaining in the season.

Wednesday, on the other hand, were made to wait until the 77th minute for Kieran Lee to convert their 1-0 winner at Ipswich, the same scoreline by which Rovers won against Villa thanks to Danny Graham's sole finish.

Their main relegation rivals, Nottingham Forest, were prevented from moving away from 21st after goals from Conor Washington and Joel Lynch clinched a 2-0 victory for QPR at Loftus Road.

Elsewhere, Derby County trotted to a 3-1 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were consigned to a defeat at Pride Park. Barnsley and Preston North End each secured 1-1 home draws against Burton Albion and Rotherham, respectively, with the latter long known to be finishing bottom of the table.