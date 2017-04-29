    Championship Table 2017: Week 45 Results, Play-Off Standings, Updated Schedule

    The winner of this season's Championship title will be decided on the last day of the 2016-17 season after Brighton and Hove Albion lost for a second time in succession, with a 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

    Josh Brownhill scored the only goal at the Amex to keep the Seagulls one point ahead of Newcastle United with one game remaining in their campaigns, meaning the winners of this year's crown will be determined next Sunday.

    All but two of the Championship's 24 teams were in action as Reading and Sheffield Wednesday beat relegated Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town, respectively, to improve their chances of nailing down a higher play-off finish.

    Meanwhile, seventh-placed Leeds United missed out on a post-season run after drawing 3-3 at home to Norwich City, meaning Fulham's 1-1 draw against Brentford was enough to tie up sixth with a game to spare.

    At the other end of the standings, Blackburn Rovers kept their survival hopes by beating Aston Villa 1-0, a result that saw them draw level on points with 21st-placed Nottingham Forest, who lost 2-0 at Queens Park Rangers.

    Read on for a breakdown and recap of Saturday's Championship result and the implications they pose on England's second tier heading into the final week of the 2016-17 campaign.

    2016-17 Championship: Week 45 Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Barnsley1-1Burton Albion
    Birmingham City2-0Huddersfield Town
    Blackburn Rovers1-0Aston Villa
    Derby County3-1Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Fulham1-1Brentford
    Ipswich Town0-1Sheffield Wednesday
    Leeds United3-3Norwich City
    Preston North End1-1Rotherham United
    Queens Park Rangers2-0Nottingham Forest
    Reading1-0Wigan Athletic
    Brighton and Hove Albion0-1Bristol City
    2016-17 Championship Standings
    PositionTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Brighton4528897339+3492
    2Newcastle United45287108240+4291
    3Reading45257136462+282
    4Sheffield Wednesday45249125943+1681
    5Huddersfield45256145655+181
    6Fulham452114108356+2777
    7Leeds45228156046+1474
    8Norwich451910168169+1267
    9Derby451812155349+466
    10Brentford451810177462+1264
    11Preston451614156462+262
    12Aston Villa451613164647-161
    13Cardiff451611185761-459
    14Barnsley451513176464058
    15Wolverhampton Wanderers451510205358-555
    16Ipswich451316164855-755
    17Bristol City45159216065-554
    18Queens Park Rangers45158225262-1053
    19Burton451313194759-1252
    20Birmingham451214194464-2050
    21Nottingham Forest45139235972-1348
    22Blackburn451115195064-1448
    23Wigan451011243956-1741
    24Rotherham4557333997-5822
    Recap

    Brighton retain a one-point advantage over Newcastle heading into Week 46 of the campaign but missed out on their opportunity to seal the title, after Brownhill's sole effort stole a valuable 1-0 away win for Bristol City.

    Sky Football provided footage of the goal in question as the Seagulls suffered a second successive defeat following their recent 2-0 loss at Norwich, with doubts perhaps emerging around the squad's fortitude:

    Huddersfield Town had their chance to cement their place in third but fell short in their trip to Birmingham City, where they were beaten 2-0 and dropped down to fifth following wins for Reading the Sheffield Wednesday.

    Sky Sports presenter David Garrido provided a glance at the play-off standings after Saturday's afternoon results, with just a point separating third from fifth and Fulham now guaranteed to finish sixth:

    Cheers rang out at Craven Cottage after news of Leeds' 3-3 draw with Norwich filtered through to the London location, with Tom Cairney's opener against Brentford enough to secure a 1-1 draw and the last play-off place.

    The Canaries will kick themselves for not seeing out the win over Leeds considering they led by three goals at one stage, and Squawka illustrated their fall from grace before opening scorer Steven Naismith saw red in the dying seconds:

    Yann Kermorgant struck in the sixth minute to secure a 1-0 victory for the Royals in their meeting with Wigan Athletic, whose relegation back to League One was also wrapped up with one week remaining in the season.

    Wednesday, on the other hand, were made to wait until the 77th minute for Kieran Lee to convert their 1-0 winner at Ipswich, the same scoreline by which Rovers won against Villa thanks to Danny Graham's sole finish.

    Their main relegation rivals, Nottingham Forest, were prevented from moving away from 21st after goals from Conor Washington and Joel Lynch clinched a 2-0 victory for QPR at Loftus Road.

    Elsewhere, Derby County trotted to a 3-1 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were consigned to a defeat at Pride Park. Barnsley and Preston North End each secured 1-1 home draws against Burton Albion and Rotherham, respectively, with the latter long known to be finishing bottom of the table.