EPL Table: Saturday's Week 35 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League was rubber-stamped on Saturday after Joshua King arose late to snatch a 1-0 winner for Bournemouth in their trip to the Stadium of Light.

Manager David Moyes' side now cannot overturn the 12-point deficit separating them from safety, with only four games left in their season as England's top flight endured a barren start to Week 35.

Bournemouth and Leicester City provided the only goals from Saturday's four afternoon kick-offs, as Jamie Vardy bagged three points for the Foxes thanks to a 1-0 victory in their trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Stoke City and West Ham United failed to produce a winner at the bet365 Stadium and drew 0-0, as did Southampton and Hull City after Saints missed a last-minute spot-kick and were held to a goalless draw.

Burnley recorded their first away win of the campaign in the late kick-off and beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to move above the Eagles and into 14th place, all but securing their Premier League future for next season.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's Premier League results and a look at how they affect the standings.

2016-17 Premier League: Saturday's Week 35 Results Home Score Away Southampton 0-0 Hull City Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley PremierLeague.com

2016-17 Premier League Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 +40 78 2 Tottenham Hotspur 33 22 8 3 69 22 +47 74 3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 +28 66 4 Manchester City 33 19 8 6 63 35 +28 65 5 Manchester United 33 17 13 3 50 24 +26 64 6 Arsenal 32 18 6 8 64 40 +24 60 7 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 +23 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 -4 44 9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 -5 41 10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 -13 41 11 Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 -12 40 12 Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 -13 40 13 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 -17 40 14 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 -14 39 15 West Ham 35 10 9 16 44 59 -15 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 -10 38 17 Hull 35 9 7 19 36 67 -31 34 18 Swansea 34 9 4 21 39 68 -29 31 19 Middlesbrough 34 5 12 17 24 43 -19 27 20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 -34 21 PremierLeague.com

Recap

A drab day for the Premier League produced only four goals across five top-flight fixtures on Saturday, where Leicester, Bournemouth and Burnley had enough to emerge on the winning side of slim scorelines.

The major headline of the day was Sunderland's relegation after a 10-year stay in the top flight, however, and Moyes suggested his future with the Black Cats isn't yet secure following a 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth, per the BBC's Conor McNamara:

Sunderland failed to score for the eighth time in their last nine matches in a drop many might have said was a long time coming for the northeast club, having finished just outside the relegation zone in three of their previous four campaigns.

King capitalised upon a flowing movement up the pitch late in the game, converting Ryan Fraser's 88th-minute cut-back, and the Mirror's Alex Richards applauded the Norwegian's superb 2016-17 form:

Leicester clinched their first win in three games thanks to Vardy's sole strike at the Hawthorns, where the Baggies lost a third consecutive home fixture 1-0 in what's become a worrying trend for manager Tony Pulis.

England striker Vardy had barely a sniff at goal before cutting into the Baggies box to convert a 43rd-minute winner, although the Foxes frontman isn't content to sit back on his laurels until the campaign is officially over:

Crystal Palace capitulated in major fashion when they played host to Burnley, who finally clinched victory on foreign soil for the first time this term, following goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray.

For the first time in more than 700 days, manager Sean Dyche's side know what it feels like to win away from home in the Premier League, and Gray's strike in the 85th minute sealed all three points, via Sky Football:

West Ham were unable to find the winner in their trip to Stoke City as the two teams drew 0-0 at the bet365 Stadium, while Southampton were also disappointed after being held to a stalemate at home to Hull City.

Eldin Jakupovic played a major hand in securing a point for the Tigers, too, after he denied Dusan Tadic's 90th-minute penalty attempt with a heroic stop from 12 yards.