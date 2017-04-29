2017 NFL Draft Grades: Full Day 3 Report Card

1 of 4

No. 108 Green Bay Packers: Vince Biegel, Linebacker, Wisconsin

Strengths: Motor, instincts, experience.

Weaknesses: Foot injuries, power game.

Biegel is your central-casting, old-school Big Ten linebacker. He has the tools to be a run-thumping NFL inside linebacker, but a long history of foot injuries cloud his potential, and he needs to become better at converting his size and his effort into block-shedding and gap-plugging. Also, old-school thumpers just aren't as useful as they used to be. The Packers are really leaning into the defense in this year's draft. Grade: C.

No. 109 Minnesota Vikings: Jaleel Johnson, Defensive Tackle, Iowa

Strengths: Instincts, anticipation, technique, size.

Weaknesses: High-end agility, upside.

Johnson is an interior-line technician. He anticipates the snap count and can usually beat his blocker to a spot on the field. His power and positioning then kick in, allowing him to make plays in the backfield or generate sacks.

That style of play doesn't always translate to NFL stardom, but Johnson is a high-effort, high-character individual who should contribute as a Johnathan Hankins-style run-clogger and sometime disruptor. A good value pick here to keep the Vikings defense playoff-caliber. Grade: A-minus.

No. 110 Jacksonville Jaguars: Dede Westbrook, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma

Strengths: Speed, receiving ability.

Weaknesses: Size, character concerns.

Westbrook is a tough-but-spindly open-field playmaker. He is exceptional at over-the-shoulder catches and hauling in contested throws. He has nasty open-field fakes to get separation at the top of his routes.

At just 178 pounds, Westbrook is right at the minimum threshold for NFL survival. There are also some serious domestic-violence allegations and police reports from 2012 and 2013, all of which were cleared up without convictions but sure don't sound like misunderstandings/isolated events.

Wide receiver is a position of strength for the Jaguars, at least when the quarterback gets the ball within 15 feet of them. I don't like the idea of taking a too-small high-risk player here. Grade: C-minus.

No. 111 Seattle Seahawks: Tedric Thompson, Safety, Colorado

Strengths: Ball skills, athleticism.

Weaknesses: Tackling, pursuit angles.

Tedric's brother Cedric plays for the Vikings. Rather than joke about rhyming sibling names, let's consider the wisdom of naming your child after a variation on a famous NFL personnel director's name in the hope of improving his future draft stock. Johnaleth Schnieder. Ozzymandius Newsome. Howievingous Roseman. Maybe this is a bad idea.

Thompson was part of a loaded Colorado secondary, hauling in 10 interceptions in his career but making a lot of mistakes as a run defender and clean-up tackler. The tools are there, but Thompson must prove he is more than a bad-ball cherry-picker to stay on the field in the NFL.

The Seahawks haven't realized yet that drafting an entire new Legion of Boom will not matter at all if Russell Wilson finally takes that one hit too many behind the offensive line they steadfastly refuse to upgrade. Grade: D-plus.

No. 112 Chicago Bears: Eddie Jackson, Safety, Alabama

Strengths: Return skills, a letter of introduction from Nick Saban.

Weaknesses: Injuries, instincts.

Jackson returned two punts for touchdowns in 2016 and started for most of four years before a broken leg wiped out the end of his 2016 season and limited him during the predraft process. The free safety in Saban's system twiddles his thumbs like the Maytag Repairman, and Jackson mostly cherry-picked interceptions for the Tide. He's a plus special teamer but probably not a starter.

The Bears defense intercepted just eight passes last season: four against the Lions and four against everyone else. So it needed upgrades and finally addressed a need. But Chicago traded up to get a role player. About par for the course for this draft for the Bears. Grade: C.

No. 113. Los Angeles Chargers: Rayshawn Jenkins, Safety, Miami

Strengths: A big, physical striker.

Weaknesses: Instincts, deep coverage reliability.

Jenkins is one of 16 siblings. His sister Charlisa plays NCAA basketball. At least two brothers have played high school football, and this 2013 Miami Herald piece notes that 10-year old brother Kevary scored 30 touchdowns in Pop Warner, which means he's probably already listed on some 2024 mock draft somewhere.

Rayshawn Jenkins lacks range and instincts in coverage, but he will play the run and hit you, and his combine numbers were strong. This was an overdue need pick in the secondary for the Chargers; they may have been taken by surprise by this early run on safeties. Grade: B.

No. 114 Washington Redskins: Samaje Perine, Running Back, Oklahoma

Strengths: Power, versatility.

Weaknesses: Agility.

Perine was the Sooners' featured rusher in 2015 and then gave way to Joe Mixon in 2016. He still managed 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns in a funky hybrid/complementary role.

Perine is an odd fit in a committee backfield but potentially a useful one. He's a powerful runner between the tackles, with good hands and receiving chops, plus value as a pass protector. His big-play ability will be limited by his straight-line rushing style and lack of niftiness. But big backs who can do enough in the passing game to be useful and get high marks for character and effort have a way of staying on the field.

Look for Perine to take over Matt Jones' role for a team that likes to run between the tackles and use its backs in a variety of ways. Grade: A-minus.

No. 115 Arizona Cardinals: Dorian Johnson, Guard, Pittsburgh

Strengths: Quickness, effort.

Weaknesses: Raw power, recognition.

The Panthers loved to use Johnson as a pull-and-fold blocker on inside runs and as a "Molly" blocker (the guard who loops outside to engage an edge-rusher) on play-action passes. He moves quickly and can hammer defenders in the hole, making him a natural fit in a rushing attack with lots of criss-crossing blockers (like the Kansas City Chiefs).

He's not as obvious a fit for the Cardinals, but he's quick-footed, hard-nosed and competitive, so he'll make himself useful for a team that always has needs along the offensive line. Grade: B-plus.

No. 116 Cincinnati Bengals: Carl Lawson, Edge-Rusher, Auburn

Strengths: Athleticism, moves.

Weaknesses: Injury history, run defense.

ACL and hip injuries wiped out Lawson's early career. He bounced back from mostly lost seasons in 2014 and 2015 for 9.5 sacks last year.

Lawson is the standard-issue SEC stand-up edge-rusher in many ways. Not that there is anything wrong with that: The SEC produces lots and lots of athletic, capable edge-rushers. Lawson is athletic, gets out of the blocks quickly and has some creative over-under moves to cross up his backpedaling blocker. His run defense is nothing special, and his moves lack refinement, but he's still relatively inexperienced at his position.

Lawson fell in my Taco Charlton high-risk pass-rusher bin. But now that we have dropped into Day 3 (Lawson had a lot of late-first, early-second round grades early in the draft process), the potential reward of a double-digit sack producer outweighs the minimal risk. The piggyback selections of Lawson and Jordan Lewis should also have a major impact on the Bengals pass rush, which was too dependent on Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap to provide all of its pressure last year. Grade: A.

No. 117 Los Angeles Rams: Josh Reynolds, Wide Receiver, Texas A&M

Strengths: Height, leaping ability, contested catch capability.

Weaknesses: Strength, route-running.

Reynolds is long-armed, quick-footed, great at leaping for jump balls, dangerous on the slant-and-go and feisty as a downfield blocker. Some scouting reports question his release, but he is quick off the line and varies his technique to gain separation in tight man coverage.

He is about 15 pounds of muscle mass and some route refinement away from being a No. 1 NFL receiver. Even without the improvements, he can be a terror against shorter defenders in the slot, and his blocking can keep him on the field during running downs.

The Rams' offense-heavy draft speaks to what new coach Sean McVay thinks of many of the existing weapons assembled by Jeff Fisher. He thinks of them what all of us think of them. It shouldn't be printed in a family edition of Draft Grades. Grade: A-minus.

No. 118 Philadelphia Eagles: Mack Hollins, Wide Receiver, North Carolina

Strengths: Size, speed, special teams ability/experience.

Weaknesses: Route-running, productivity.

Hollins missed half of last season with a collarbone injury. Even when healthy, he was a second-rung option in a passing game featuring Ryan Switzer, Austin Proehl, Bug Howard and a pair of pass-catching running backs.

But Hollins was a special teams captain for several years. Combine kick coverage and blocking with a 6'4" frame and 4.5-range speed, and you have a player who will stick in the NFL long after flashier prospects have flamed out.

The Eagles upgraded their receiving corps with Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency. I love Hollins as a fourth or fifth wideout who can play a role in the offense and not just the kicking game. Grade: B-plus.

No. 119 Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen, Running Back, North Carolina A&T

Strengths: Speed and quickness.

Weaknesses: Size.

Cohen is nicknamed "The Human Joystick." Remember joysticks? They went out of style in video gaming with the Nintendo NES in the late 1980s. Kids these days with their retro gaming nicknaming.

You know what else went out of style in the 1980s? Running backs who measure 5'6" and 179 pounds, like Cohen does. Come to think of it, they never were in style. Cohen is blessedly fast and looked like Sonic the Hedgehog against FCS opponents. But if I am taking a chance on a running back the size of a junior high point guard, it's going to be Donnel Pumphrey.

I keep waiting for an opportunity to say something nice about a Bears selection. It will happen one of these picks. Grade: D-plus.

No. 120 Minnesota Vikings: Ben Gedeon, Linebacker, Michigan

Strengths: Run defense, toughness/physicality, special teams value.

Weaknesses: Agility, range/pass defense.

Gedeon is a tough thumper with special teams experience. I don't have him rated as an every-down linebacker, so while he is sure to come in and compete for the Vikings, there were better values on the board. Grade: C-minus.

No. 121 San Francisco 49ers: Joe Williams, Running Back, Utah

Strengths: Burst, quickness, finish.

Weaknesses: Fumbles, character questions.

Williams was kicked out of the UConn football program for credit card theft in 2013. After a promising season for the Utes in 2015, he briefly left the program for unpublicized reasons. He returned during an injury crunch to rush for 1,407 yards.

From what I was told, the 2016 "retirement" was nothing teams should be concerned about, from either a character or a "passion for football" standpoint. The credit card issue is also said to be long behind him. Minimal receiving chops (20 career receptions) and fumbles (six in a short career) are the real issues.

Williams may be this year's Knile Davis, the back you love for his rumbling style between the tackles and breakaway potential. Then he coughs the football up in the fourth quarter and breaks your heart. This is an odd pick for a team that possesses an every-down rusher in Carlos Hyde and has a head coach who likes to use his backs in the passing game Grade: C.

No. 122 Baltimore Ravens: Nico Siragusa, Guard, San Diego State

Strengths: Athleticism, experience.

Weaknesses: Technique, in-space blocking.

Hooray! The Ravens drafted an offensive player! Boo! He's a guard!

Roughly 99.4 percent of Siragusa scouting reports begin by pointing out that he is not related to television personality and former Colts/Ravens great Tony Siragusa. About 75 percent then point out that Nico Siragusa blocked for Donnel Pumphrey, the San Diego State mighty-mite rusher who is roughly the size of Siragusa's right thigh.

Siragusa tore up the combine workouts and has gobs of experience at a strong mid-major program. But there is too much video of him getting beaten off the snap by defenders, or worse, pulling into the hole for Pumphrey and getting blown backward or wrenched aside by linebackers. He's a developmental pick based on his workout results and NFL bloodlines.

Oh, yeah, right. No relation. Grade: C-plus.

No. 123: Washington Redskins: Montae Nicholson, Safety, Michigan State

Strengths: Measurables.

Weaknesses: Game film.

Nicholson is 6'2", 212 pounds and ran a 4.42-second 40. His ability to do nothing special with those talents is the stuff of scouting legend. Nicholson misses too many tackles and spent most Saturday afternoons cleaning up plays instead of making a difference. The talent is worth a practice squad redshirt, but Nicholson will have to show some fire on special teams to make the Washington roster. This round's safety run has forced teams to reach a little too deeply into the barrel. Grade: D-plus.

No. 124 Detroit Lions: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Linebacker, Tennessee

Strengths: Initial quickness, versatility, instincts.

Weaknesses: Injury concerns.

Reeves-Maybin missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. Before getting hurt, he produced some high-quality tape as both a coverage defender and a quick-footed pass-rusher. If healthy, he can grow into a starter as an in-space linebacker, and he and Jarrad Davis could become a pair of tone-setters for the Lions. Grade: A-minus.

No. 125 Los Angeles Rams: Samson Ebukam, Linebacker, Eastern Washington

Strengths: Athleticism.

Weaknesses: Level of competition, technique.

Ebukam is a Nigerian-born multisport prep standout who came to football late. He gets high marks for athleticism and intangibles but a rep as a fly-around athlete still learning some of the basics. An athletic practice squad redshirt type, Ebukam will have time to learn behind a strong stable of Rams linebackers (Robert Quinn, Connor Barwin). But this was a minor reach. Grade: C.

No. 126 Cleveland Browns: Howard Wilson, Cornerback, Houston

Strengths: Size, ball skills, closing speed.

Weaknesses: Experience, injury history.

Big, athletic cornerback No. 9,472 of this year's draft class. Wilson missed much of 2015 with an ACL injury but impressed in 2016 with his downhill playing style against the run/screen passes and knack for picking off passes. His instincts and lateral quickness are also plusses.

Opposing quarterbacks earned a 101.8 rating against the Browns defense. Only the Lions defense, which looked like it was playing prevent on first down in the first quarter at times, gave up a higher efficiency rating. Wilson will need time to develop, but he can play in dime packages early and could grow into a starter. Grade: A.

No. 127 Detroit Lions: Michael Roberts, Tight End, Toledo

In honor of what may be the best tight end draft class ever, Bleacher Report proudly presents this field-guide scouting report on Michael Roberts.

Productivity: Sixteen touchdowns last season.

Athleticism: A 270-pound mini-mountain who can move.

But can he block? He's a 270-pound mini-mountain! He's better thudding against defensive ends than blocking downfield, however.

Other notes: Roberts pulled himself up from a hardscrabble childhood. He acquitted himself well at the Senior Bowl among a who's who of top tight end prospects.

The Lions may see the next Brandon Pettigrew. I see a career second tight end and goal-line play-action specialist—the kind who hangs around for 10 years, catching 15 passes and three touchdowns per season. But the upside is interesting. Grade: B.

No. 128 Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Malone, Wide Receiver, Tennessee

Strengths: Size, quickness, ball tracking.

Weaknesses: Route-running.

I love Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs, but he's not the most accurate quarterback in NCAA history. Malone, Dobbs' top target, got used to adjusting to throws behind him across the middle of the field and underthrown deep lobs. Like Virginia Tech's Isaiah Ford, Malone became a reliable bad-ball retrieval system.

Malone is a rudimentary route-runner, but he has the talent to develop into a big-play boundary receiver. John Ross will be the burner, Malone could play a Marvin Jones role, A.J. Green will be himself, and Andy Dalton will have all the margin for error he needs. Grade: B-plus.

No. 129 Oakland Raiders: David Sharpe, Offensive Tackle, Florida

Strengths: Size, foot quickness.

Weaknesses: Agility, technique.

Sharpe is an absolutely massive 343-pounder with surprising quickness and spotty habits when it comes to balance, leverage and doing the little things in pass protection. He fits the slobberknocker Raiders line better than he would most other schemes, and he has the mentality to succeed if not pressed as a left tackle. Grade: C-plus.

No. 130 Houston Texans: Julie'n Davenport, Offensive Tackle, Bucknell

Strengths: Size, intangibles.

Weaknesses: Balance/leverage, physicality.

Boy, that announcement from space was cool. There was a football and everything! (It was a Brock Osweiler pass to Braxton Miller from October that ended up in orbit.)

A 6'7" small-program superhero like Davenport is supposed to show up at the Senior Bowl and walk away with Eric Fisher-like buzz. Davenport instead struggled with the ramp-up to top competition, showing both uneven ability to handle inside moves and an inconsistent finish to his blocks. The latter is a no-no.

But smart, hard-working giants don't arrive by the bushel, and if Texans coaches can clean up his technique, the lack of nastiness won't be as severe of an issue. Grade: B.

No. 131 New England Patriots: Deatrich Wise, Defensive End, Arkansas

Strengths: Arm length, power.

Weaknesses: Quickness, athleticism.

Wise has 35⅝-inch arms. Any scouting report that starts with an arm measurement has nowhere to go but down, folks. He's an undersized 3-4 defensive end who played 4-3 defensive end for the Razorbacks, and he was a little too inconsistent to be an every-down run-stuffer and too sluggish to do serious damage as a pass-rusher.

The Patriots are just dropping by this draft to check out the scene, folks. They're grabbing players to compete for the bottom of the practice squad. Other teams would get criticized for drafting a pair of long arms and wondering what to do with them later. The Patriots will either find something to do with them or find something better to do. Grade: C.

No. 132 Philadelphia Eagles: Donnel Pumphrey, Running Back, San Diego State

Strengths: Vision, quickness, toughness.

Weaknesses: Tiny, tiny man.

If Pumphrey stepped onto a basketball court with a junior high basketball team, you would think he was the small forward, and you probably wouldn't make him out to be the star. There are small running backs, and then there are 5'8", 176-pound fellows who look like 15-year-olds with their shirts off.

Pumphrey had to bulk up to reach that 176-pound figure for the combine. At the Senior Bowl weigh-in, we all got a look at his frame, and he'll only support 185 pounds if you take him to an all-you-can-eat cheesesteak binge before the weigh-in. Everything is narrow and skinny.

Look, I saw Pumphrey's tape too. It rocks. And he was quick, fearless and effective in Senior Bowl practices. But he'll weigh 162 pounds at the end of his first 90-degree NFL practice. He's too small to do anything but occupy the fringe of the roster. He's not Darren Sproles. Sproles is far bigger.

If he proves me wrong, I'll be the first one to buy a jersey. For authenticity's sake, I'll give it to one of my kids. Grade: C-minus.

No. 133 Dallas Cowboys: Ryan Switzer, Wide Receiver, North Carolina

Strengths: Quickness, short-area elusiveness, hands.

Weaknesses: Size.

No need to belabor the point here: short, shifty, nifty slot receiver; quick off the line; fearless in traffic; too small to be anything but a role player.

I got to see a lot of Switzer at the Senior Bowl and during combine workouts, and he's a powerfully built little ballplayer who snatches the ball out of the air. Compare him to your favorite Patriots slot receiver or to incumbent Cole Beasley. It's OK. It's not problematic. That's what he's like. Grade: C-plus.

No. 134 Green Bay Packers: Jamaal Williams, Running Back, BYU

Strengths: Downhill style, foot quickness.

Weaknesses: Vision.

Bleacher Report's Ty Dunne profiled Jamaal Williams earlier in April. Williams sounds like a character Trey Parker and Matt Stone might have made up: a high school kid who had never heard of the Mormon religion until he was all but committed to BYU, then tried to have a "normal" college experience (girls, beverages) but kept getting hammered by the strict rules of campus life in Provo.

Williams' life was no episode of South Park, however. Williams kept getting suspended for things that kids in most colleges get away with before noon. Older, wiser and more committed to the straight-and-narrow than ever, Williams enters the NFL as an outstanding value pick at this point in the draft. He's a powerful, no-nonsense downhill runner who takes care of the ball and finishes every run.

Williams has bell-cow potential, but he will likely start his career as a situational runner and max-effort special teamer. He may not be Eddie Lacy at his peak, but Williams can be James Starks at his peak. Grade: A-minus.

No. 135 Pittsburgh Steelers: Joshua Dobbs, Quarterback, Tennessee

Mike Tanier's Devastatingly Accurate Quarterback Comparisons: Unhip Ryan Fitzpatrick, E.J. Flight Manual.

I profiled Dobbs a couple of weeks ago, detailing how he juggled All-SEC-caliber quarterbacking with an aerospace engineering program, designed his own airplane and his own pro day workout within the span of a few weeks this spring and squeezed community service into his spare time between fluid mechanics classes and preparing to face Florida and Alabama.

Dobbs' footwork is nearly random. His receivers have a lot of experience reaching back to catch his passes over the middle. When he starts pressing, as he did against Kentucky last year, he can have Mark Sanchez-level slumps.

But the talent is there, as are the intelligence and work ethic. If you can't get to the NFL on pure passing talent, the next-best thing is to convince coaches that they want to adopt you as their son, then bolt down your mechanics later. That's the Dobbs route, and it often leads to a 12-year career.

Dobbs fits as both a potential quarterback of the future and a freewheeling, playmaking security blanket for those one to six weeks per year when Ben Roethlisberger is considering playing in a full body cast. The Steelers need their developmental quarterbacks more ready to play than most other teams. Grade: B-plus.

No. 136 Atlanta Falcons: Sean Harlow, Guard, Oregon State

Strengths: Quickness, technique.

Weaknesses: Power, high-end athleticism.

Chris Chester retired in the offseason, and it was about time. Chester was just 34 years old and still playing well, but...the beard...wow. He looked like Gandalf the Guard. I have a grey beard, too, but no one expects me to stop blitzing linebackers from making oatmeal out of Matt Ryan.

Hugh Thornton arrived from the Colts to replace Chester, and the Falcons have had success plugging in veteran linemen in recent years. But the team needed an infusion of youth and quality depth.

Harlow is the son of former USC standout and Patriots tackle Pat Harlow. He played left tackle for the Beavers in 2016 and was a functional position blocker and adequate pass protector. Better defenders could too often either put him on the ground or knife past him, however, and Harlow also whiffed too often at the second level. Harlow may have been maxed out as a Pac-12 tackle, but he's worth a look as a pass-protecting guard. Grade: B.

No. 137 Indianapolis Colts: Zach Banner, Guard-Tackle, USC

Strengths: Size, size, size.

Weaknesses: Size, size, size.

The upside for the 350(ish)-pound Banner is Jon Runyan, a hulking (Banner-Hulk pun intended) right tackle with a mean streak, enough athleticism to carry some extra poundage and a find-a-way attitude about beating faster, sleeker pass-rushers.

The downside for Banner is Aaron Gibson or Texas Mike Williams, a guy who is always a Waffle House binge away from four bills and a ticket out of the NFL.

At the Senior Bowl, Banner looked quicker than I suspected, but the tape shows an awkward, sluggish pass-blocker. Yeah, he could probably move inside to guard, but moving the needle on the scale down to about 330 will be essential no matter where he plays. The Colts did a lot of good work in the first two days of the draft. This feels like an old Ryan Grigson pick. Grade: C.

No. 138 Cincinnati Bengals: Ryan Glasgow, Defensive Tackle, Michigan

Strengths: Run defense.

Weaknesses: Athleticism, pass rush.

Glasgow's older brother, Graham, is an offensive lineman for the Lions. Younger brother Jordan is a safety for Michigan. Ryan is a no-nonsense, high-effort run-stuffer who can eat up double-teams. He called himself an "underrated pass-rusher" during Senior Bowl week, which is technically true, because I think he has zero pass-rush capability, and he probably has a little more than that. He's a developmental depth pick, like last year's fourth-round selection, Andrew Billings. Grade: B.

No. 139 Kansas City Chiefs: Jehu Chesson, Wide Receiver, Michigan

Strengths: Size, athleticism, rushing ability.

Weaknesses: Overall receiving skills.

Chesson is like a weak tea Cordarrelle Patterson. He's a big guy who is a weapon in the reverse game (22-219-3 as a rusher), but he's not a good route-runner or jam-breaker. Chesson tailed off in 2016 after an impressive 2015 season. A knee injury may have been the issue, but opponents may also have figured out how limited Chesson's repertoire is.

The Chiefs draft has made little sense so far. At least Chesson fits their philosophy of making sure their wide receivers are good at running the ball, because (until Patrick Mahomes develops) that's the only way they are ever going to touch it. Grade: C.

No. 140 New York Giants: Wayne Gallman, Running Back, Clemson

Strengths: Power, finish, versatility.

Weaknesses: Vision, decision-making.

Gallman was the third to fifth wheel in the Clemson offense, after Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams and whomever else was having a big day (Artavis Scott, Jordan Leggett, Charone Peake last year). He's a tough, downhill runner with some power and moves in the open field. Gallman will bounce too many runs outside and doesn't have elite big-play capability. But he's a decent receiver who can work in a committee system because he's used to waiting his turn for touches.

You know what I missed? I missed the part where the Giants solved all of their problems along the offensive line and can focus on quarterbacks and committee runners. Grade: C.

No. 141 New York Jets: Chad Hansen, Wide Receiver, Cal

Strengths: Size, hands and pass-catching skills, route-running.

Weaknesses: Quickness.

Hansen is a well-built, long-striding receiver best known for hauling in Davis Webb's deep passes. But Hansen is also an effective short route-runner who can snap off slants and other underneath routes and drift into zone-coverage soft spots. He caught his share of screens in the Cal Air Raid and is strong and just nifty enough after the catch to cause trouble.

Lack of pure foot quickness off the line and after cuts will limit Hansen, but he offers a lot as a complementary receiver.

You know what else I missed? I missed the part where the Jets found a quarterback, a tight end, two cornerbacks and depth all over the roster so they could spend this whole draft selecting safeties and wide receivers. Grade: C-minus.

No. 142 Houston Texans: Carlos Watkins, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

Strengths: Size, Initial quickness.

Weaknesses: Power, technique.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson is getting too much screen time. Quick: Someone put a space suit on Garett Bolles' baby!

At least Whitson didn't sing "Fly, Eagles Fly" from space.

Watkins has an explosive first step but not much else. He's not as stout as his frame suggests and doesn't support his quickness with pass-rushing technique. He had a strong Senior Bowl, in my opinion, and I like him as a wave player who can penetrate as a 3-tech in some packages and get by in a rotation at nose tackle. Factor in upside if he develops a complete game to go with his potential, and this isn't a bad pick. Grade: B-minus.

No. 143 Indianapolis Colts: Marlon Mack, Running Back, South Florida

Strengths: Versatility, big-play capability.

Weaknesses: Consistency, rushing style.

The Colts running game generated just four rushes of 20-plus yards last season and zero rushes of 40-plus yards. Playmaking change-up to Frank Gore has been one of the many blind spots in an organization full of blind spots.

Mack, USF's all-time leading rusher, is either a smaller, quicker version of Le'Veon Bell or a mid-major wonder whose game won't translate to the NFL.

Like Bell, Mack can stutter-step to set up blocks and then explode for a big gain. Mack also has the speed and fluidity to excel as a receiver out of the backfield.

But he also has some troubling habits. He runs outside with his shoulders perpendicular to the line of scrimmage, does too much backtracking in search of Barry Sanders highlights and sometimes holds the ball like he's waving a flag at a parade. He's the kind of back who makes the highlight reel for two touchdowns in Week 3 and then gets benched for the season in Week 4 for fumbling at the end of a nine-yard loss. Still, as a change-up for Gore at the end of the fourth round, he's a fine selection. Grade: B-plus.

No. 144 Indianapolis Colts: Grover Stewart, Defensive Tackle, Albany State

Strengths: Size, power.

Weaknesses: Technique, level of competition.

Stewart looked like Warren Sapp's big brother at times against Division II competition. He frequently sled his blocker straight back into the backfield and can hold his ground against double-teams. His technique consists of slamming into his blocker as hard as possible and hoping he shatters, and sometimes Stewart lets blockers get under his pads and neutralize him. He could be a load in the middle if he learns what to do with his arms.

The Colts did a nice job adding long-term potential with this 1-2 punch at the end of the fourth round. Grade: A-minus.