Ben McAdoo Called Eli Manning After Giants Selected Davis Webb in 2017 NFL Draft

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese reached out to starting quarterback Eli Manning on Friday night after the franchise selected California signal-caller Davis Webb in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN noted the team didn't alert Manning of their plans ahead of time, but McAdoo made a "courtesy call" after the pick was announced. Reese explained the decision, saying, "We didn't have any conversation with Eli before we drafted, but we drafted a quarterback, and we are going to let our quarterback know that we are drafting a quarterback, of course."

The Giants are hoping to use the Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers template with Manning and Webb. The Packers used a late first-round pick on Rodgers in 2005, and he served as a backup for three years before becoming a star.

"Couple years to be the caddie and learn the pro game and all the nuances of playing quarterback in this league," Reese said of Webb. "But he has all the tools. Hopefully he can sit on the sideline with a clipboard and learn the game."

Webb completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 4,295 yards with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his one season at Cal after three years at Texas Tech.

There have been rumblings about Manning's future for months. He posted an 86.0 passer rating last season after two straight years over 92.0, and his 55.4 QBR was his second-lowest mark since 2008.

Reese said in January the front office had "started to think about who is the next quarterback, and who is in line." Bob Glauber of Newsday told Mike Florio on PFT Live the following month the team felt Manning, 36, had "two or three quality years left."

Webb will likely open camp as the third-stringer behind Manning and Geno Smith.