Russian Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Saturday's F1 Results, Times, Final Grid

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ferrari bossed final practice at the Formula One Russian Grand Prix on Saturday, with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen first and second, respectively, ahead of qualifying.

In a repeat of FP2, the two Ferrari drivers showcased searing pace, with Vettel hammering in a brilliant one minute, 34.001 seconds. Raikkonen was 0.337 seconds back, while Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton had to make do with third and fourth.

The drivers will be back on track again later on Saturday for what promises to be a crucial qualifying session.

Here is a look at how the action from Sochi has panned out so far.

FP3 Recap

The Formula One Twitter account provided the final standings from third practice:

After the first two practice sessions on Friday, there were some suggestions from Vettel that Mercedes were not showing their true pace early on in Russia, although they were subsequently dismissed by Hamilton.

The final practice runs were to give us the clearest indication into the speed of the top teams around this circuit, with all the top drivers donning the ultrasoft compound in preparation for qualifying.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

And Vettel looked to be proved right in his assessments post FP1 and FP2. That's because Hamilton was quickest in the initial hot laps, logging 1:34.828. However, there was little to split the top two men in the world championship, with the Ferrari of Vettel just 0.105 seconds off the pace.

Bottas, meanwhile, was close behind in third. The Mercedes team were pleased with the job being done by their drivers early on:

There was still plenty of time to go, though, and Ferrari upped the ante in the second half of the stint, with Vettel putting in a 1:34.001 to surge to the top. Raikkonen, meanwhile, settled in behind his team-mate.

It was a pace Mercedes failed to respond to. Bottas was 0.363 seconds back on Vettel and unable to bust the Ferrari top two, while Hamilton, having led in the early parts of the stint, was only good enough for fourth.

There were more concerns for Red Bull in the final stages of the session as well. After a power outage for Max Verstappen on Friday, there was a similar problem for Daniel Ricciardo, who had to pull up.