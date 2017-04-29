Volvo China Open 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Volvo China Open after he posted an eight-under par round of 63 on Saturday.

Frittelli's excellent round saw him overhaul overnight leader Pablo Larrazabal, who could only make 70 in Beijing. Alexander Levy is a further four shots back on Larrazabal, meaning the battle for the title is set to be a two-horse race on Sunday.

Here is a look at how the leaderboard is shaping up after another entertaining day at the Topwin Golf and Country Club, and a reminder of how the action panned out on moving day.

Volvo China Open 2017: Leaderboard Pos Player Overall Day 3 1. Dylan Frittelli -19 64 2. Pablo Larrazabal -16 70 3. Alexander Levy -12 71 4. Chris Wood -11 65 T5. Kyong-jun Moon -10 66 T5. Bernd Wiesberger -10 69 T7. Ross Fisher -9 64 T7. Li Haotong -9 67 T7. Cao Yi -9 67 T7. George Coetzee -9 71 EuropeanTour.com

For the leaderboard in full visit the European Tour website.

Day 3 Recap

STR/Getty Images

While there's always a tendency to focus on the very top of the leaderboard over the weekend in any competition, further down the field there was some splendid golf played in the China Open.

Indeed, two of the best rounds of the day came from Englishmen. Chris Wood was one of the standout players on show, as he thrust himself into contention with a round of 65. Had it not been for a disappointing bogey at 17, he would have been right in the hunt.

One player who made 64 was Ross Fisher, though. And, as the man himself noted after his brilliant round, he did so in some style, picking up a hole-in-one at the sixth:

Later in the day all eyes were on Larrazabal to see whether he could build on an overnight lead of three shots. And after an early birdie at the second, it looked set to be another prosperous day for the Spaniard.

But the leader wasn't able to build momentum as he had done over the first two days, with dropped shots at the fourth and the seventh puncturing his rhythm. Meanwhile, his playing partner Frittelli, who made a brilliant 63 on Friday, was on the charge:

The South African backed up the above effort with two more birdies at seven and eight to hit the front, although Larrazabal hit back superbly, as three birdies in a row to begin the back nine saw him stay in touch.

STR/Getty Images

But it was Frittelli who was looking more comfortable out on course. He matched Larrazabal's birdies at 11 and 12 before playing solid golf to secure pars on the difficult 13th and 14th holes.

By contrast, his playing partner was fighting his game for much of the day. A birdie at 15 for Frittelli followed by a bogey for Larrazabal at 16 saw the 26-year-old push his lead out to three.

As we can see here, Frittelli was showing some wonderful touch around the greens:

Meanwhile, up ahead, his compatriot George Coetzee had a huge slice of luck at the last:

Both men in the final group parred the penultimate hole, while Frittelli clattered into the grandstand as Coetzee had done at 18; remarkably, he too saw his ball end up on the green. They each went on to make birdies, setting up what will be an absorbing shootout.

It's going to be a big day for Frittelli on Sunday, as he's performed brilliantly over the last two days to put the heat on Larrazabal. Roles will be reversed on the final day, and it'll be fascinating to see how the leader handles the pressure of being in front in pursuit of what would be his maiden European Tour win.