Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marquinhos and Toni Kroos

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Manchester United are said to be growing in confidence that they will be able to strike a deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos this summer.

According to David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils have made the Brazilian international their priority acquisition at the back, and they are said to be hopeful of completing a move for around £50 million.

"PSG are reluctant to lose Marquinhos, but United are said to be confident they can strike a deal to bring the versatile defender to Old Trafford," added McDonnell. "[Jose] Mourinho has doubts over United defensive duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, criticising them this week for ruling themselves out of the Manchester derby."

The 22-year-old is rated among the best young centre-backs in the game. Here's a look at what he'd bring to Old Trafford:

Marquinhos struggled to nail down a regular starting berth at PSG until the current campaign, with David Luiz and Thiago Silva the preferred partnership for former manager Laurent Blanc. But after the sale of Luiz to Chelsea, the youngster has been handed a chance under Unai Emery.

And in his 24 Ligue 1 appearances Marquinhos has performed to a high standard, offering a composed presence in defence. While he may not be the most physically intimidating player, the Brazilian is sharp in his work at the back, as he reads the game well and distributes with authority.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

There have been times when Marquinhos has struggled this term. Indeed, as noted by L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness) in PSG's remarkable 6-1 loss to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League he was especially poor:

Nevertheless, it's a potential deal United supporters should be excited about, as Marquinhos has the qualities to go far in the game.

He's also the type of player who'd be a brilliant foil for Eric Bailly, who has performed well at Old Trafford since his summer switch from Villarreal. A fee of £50 million is steep, but if Marquinhos was to come in, Mourinho would have one of the most exciting young defensive partnerships in world football to call upon.

Toni Kroos Staying Put

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to Naveen Ullal of Marca, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has no intention of going anywhere this summer amid speculation Manchester United are ready to renew their interest in him.

"Kroos is a key player in Real's midfield and wants to continue with his current employers beyond the summer transfer window," noted Ullal. In the piece it's also stated reports have linked the German with a move to Old Trafford, with United said to be keen to include him in any deal that may see David De Gea go the other way.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported in February the Red Devils were ready to try again for Kroos having come close to landing him in 2014.

However, it's difficult to see a scenario where 27-year-old goes anywhere this summer as he's a crucial part of Zinedine Zidane's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. Per Squawka Football, he's one of the most creative players in La Liga:

It's not only Kroos' assists that make him so valuable. The German boasts an incredible range of passing, meaning he can manage the tempo of a match to Madrid's liking from his midfield position.

Naturally, United would love to have a player of his calibre, with Kroos not only a potential replacement for Michael Carrick, but arguably a big upgrade on the Englishman. Still, as things stand, it's tough to see the Red Devils convincing Real to sell up and even the man himself to make the switch.