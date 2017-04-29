Chelsea Transfer News: Latest on Eden Hazard, Ryan Bertrand Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted it's "impossible" to guarantee Eden Hazard will still be at the club next season.

After a difficult 2015-16 term, the Belgium international has rediscovered his best form again, helping the Blues build a four-point lead atop the Premier League. Talk about a possible exit has gathered pace as a result and when asked about Hazard's future, Conte wouldn't rule out a sale, per Nick Purewal of the Evening Standard.

"I think that it's impossible for me to take this responsibility," the Chelsea boss admitted. "Not only for Eden, but for every single player. In this situation the club has the final decision. I can tell my opinion about this situation, but the club has the final word about this situation. I think this is right."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Conte went on to say that while the "will of player" is important, he believes Hazard is "very happy to stay at Chelsea."

As noted in the report, Real Madrid are potential suitors for Hazard, with the European champions said to hold a "persistent interest" in the player. Per OptaJean, he's enjoying the best campaign of his career so far:

Indeed, while every player in the XI under Conte is tasked with following strict tactical instructions, Hazard has been handed freedom by his manager.

From an advanced position on the left he's cause many problems.

Having helped him recover from a testing campaign, it'd be a massive blow for Chelsea to lose the winger now, as there aren't many footballers as gifted and incisive as the 26-year-old in the game. However, Real Madrid represent a tempting proposition for any player when they come calling.

Blues Interested in Ryan Bertrand

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to Kieran Gill of the MailOnline, Chelsea are considering a move for their former left-back Ryan Bertrand, who is impressing at Southampton.

The Blues sold the 27-year-old to Saints in 2015 for £10 million, and the player has gone on to establish himself as one of the most dependable full-backs in the Premier League.

"Chelsea do not mind buying back players they have previously sold, having done so with David Luiz and Nemanja Matic," noted Gill. "They are also in the mix for Everton's Romelu Lukaku."

Indeed, Bertrand famously made his European debut for the Blues in the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich, occupying a position on the left side of midfield. Chelsea went on to win the title in a penalty shootout at the Allianz Arena.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Although he's now more comfortable as a left-back, the England international loves to raid forward, per the Match of the Day Twitter feed:

Bertrand would be an ideal man to provide competition to Marcos Alonso in the left wing-back position in Conte's 3-4-3 setup. His energy, powerful running and ability to create chances in the final third would give Chelsea another option in that position; it's the one area of the field the Blues don't have another natural option.

The man himself would surely be hesitant about any transfer, especially having left Stamford Bridge to get first-team football already in his career. But it's easy to see where he'd fit in to Conte's plans.