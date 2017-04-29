Magic Reportedly Expected to Offer David Griffin President of Basketball Ops Job

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic will approach Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin to become their new president of basketball operations when the Cavaliers' season ends, ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported Saturday.

USA Today's Sam Amick reported Kevin McHale is in contention for the position as well.

The Magic fired general manager Rob Hennigan earlier in the month. Amick noted the Magic may be searching for a new GM as well as team president.

Windhorst reported Griffin's contract with the Cavaliers will expire once the 2016-17 season concludes and that he and the team haven't had serious talks about an extension.

Failing to sign him to a new deal would be a big mistake for Cleveland.

Griffin can't take a ton of credit for James' return, and the Kevin Love trade was relatively straightforward after the Cavs won the draft lottery and selected Andrew Wiggins. But Griffin's skill is evident in the minor moves that helped turn the roster into a championship-caliber squad.

With limited financial flexibility, he added talented veterans such as J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye—all of whom played a role in the Cavaliers' NBA Finals win.

Ahead of this year's trade deadline, Cleveland also acquired Kyle Korver and then signed Deron Williams. Korver and Williams brought further depth and experience to the team.

For the Magic, hiring Griffin would make a lot of sense since the franchise is years away from being a title contender, and Orlando's roster is a bit of a mess.

The Magic need a skilled executive to lead their rebuild, and Griffin would be the perfect choice.