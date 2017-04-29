    Brad Stevens Would Be Fine If Isaiah Thomas Skips Game 1 After Sister's Funeral

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - APRIL 26: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics talks to the media during a press conference after Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2017 at TD Garden in Boston, MA.
    Brian Babineau/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters following Friday's series-clinching win over the Chicago Bulls that he would be OK with point guard Isaiah Thomas missing Game 1 of the conference semifinals to attend his sister's funeral.

    “Tomorrow is a lot more important than Sunday,” Stevens said. “It’s difficult (turnaround), but it’s a basketball game. He’ll be ready to play. And if he decides when he gets there it’s too much, that’s OK. That’s fine. This (being with his family) is a lot more important.”

    Thomas, the Celtics' leading scorer, will leave the team to attend the funeral of his sister on Saturday. Chyna Thomas died in a single-car accident in Washington on April 15.

    Isaiah Thomas continued to play throughout the Celtics' first-round series against the Bulls despite the tragedy, averaging 23.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in the six-game win. Thomas was visibly emotional at various points throughout the series and admitted his sister's loss was weighing on him mentally.

    "[My teammates] give me a lot of confidence. I can't do it without those guys. They believe in me," Thomas told reporters after Game 4. "Being here is what makes me, I guess, sane. It makes me feel somewhat normal through these tough times."

    The Celtics host the Washington Wizards for Game 1 on Sunday. From a basketball standpoint, it's arguably a matchup of the Eastern Conference's two best point guards. Thomas and John Wall were both All-Stars and are contenders for All-NBA selections.

    Game 1 tips off at 1 p.m. ET, but Celtics forward Jae Crowder told reporters Thomas currently plans to make it back regardless. 

    "He's gonna have a busy 24 hours," Crowder told reporters. "He's shown he can overcome a lot. We're his family, he's going to be with his family, so I think he'll be able to bounce back. But we know he's going through a lot, and he wants us to prepare, and that's what we're gonna do. We're gonna prepare, and when he gets back he said he'll be ready to go."