Brad Stevens Would Be Fine If Isaiah Thomas Skips Game 1 After Sister's Funeral

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters following Friday's series-clinching win over the Chicago Bulls that he would be OK with point guard Isaiah Thomas missing Game 1 of the conference semifinals to attend his sister's funeral.

“Tomorrow is a lot more important than Sunday,” Stevens said. “It’s difficult (turnaround), but it’s a basketball game. He’ll be ready to play. And if he decides when he gets there it’s too much, that’s OK. That’s fine. This (being with his family) is a lot more important.”

Thomas, the Celtics' leading scorer, will leave the team to attend the funeral of his sister on Saturday. Chyna Thomas died in a single-car accident in Washington on April 15.