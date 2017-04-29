LeBron James Says He Prefers Road Games over Home Games in Playoffs

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James told reporters at Friday's practice that he prefers playing postseason games on the road over the comfort of his home court.

"I just like the adversity of the road," James said. "Home cooking is great; love the home fans for 14 years. But I love playing out on the road more than I love playing at home. It's just a weird thing. I love the adversity, I love the 'Tonight is not the night' LeBron slogans. I love the 'You're overrated' and all those things. I like all that. I don't know, man. It's the bunker mentality of knowing it's 15 guys plus the coaching staff and whoever there that's traveled with us against the whole state and the whole city."

The Cavaliers will host the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup on Monday. It will mark a rematch of last season's conference finals, which saw Cleveland oust Toronto in six games.