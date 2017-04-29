LeBron James Says He Prefers Road Games over Home Games in Playoffs

LeBron James Says He Prefers Road Games over Home Games in PlayoffsApril 29, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James told reporters at Friday's practice that he prefers playing postseason games on the road over the comfort of his home court.
"I just like the adversity of the road," James said. "Home cooking is great; love the home fans for 14 years. But I love playing out on the road more than I love playing at home. It's just a weird thing. I love the adversity, I love the 'Tonight is not the night' LeBron slogans. I love the 'You're overrated' and all those things. I like all that. I don't know, man. It's the bunker mentality of knowing it's 15 guys plus the coaching staff and whoever there that's traveled with us against the whole state and the whole city."
The Cavaliers will host the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup on Monday. It will mark a rematch of last season's conference finals, which saw Cleveland oust Toronto in six games.
James-led teams have won at least one road game in 27 consecutive playoff series, an NBA record. The Cavaliers took both games against the Indiana Pacers in their first-round matchup, James' fifth consecutive first-round sweep dating back to his time with the Miami Heat.
Cleveland lost its first two games in Toronto during the conference finals last season before closing the series out in Game 6 on the road. The Cavs were 2-0 in Toronto during this regular season. James said despite his strong road record, there is no guarantee Cleveland can steal one this time.
"No built-in advantage," James said. "Doesn't mean I'm going to be able to win a road game in this series. Just play the game. For me, I just go out and try to win every game and do whatever it takes to help our team be successful.
"[We are] going to a hostile building in Game 3 and Game 4 [at the Air Canada Centre], and we know that. Their fans are unbelievable. I stated that last year after we closed that series out. Doesn't mean we're going to be able to win this year. We've got to go out and make it happen. We have to worry about Game 1 first."
The Cavaliers are hoping Toronto is just a stop on their way to a third straight NBA Finals, which would be the seventh consecutive for James. But it's clear the four-time MVP is taking nothing for granted against a Toronto team that went all in on this postseason.