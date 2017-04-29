Russell Wilson, Ciara Announce Birth of Daughter Sienna Princess Wilson

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While most of the NFL world focused on the 2017 draft, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, announced the birth of their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, on Friday.

Ciara made the announcement on her Instagram page:

Wilson posted the same picture on his Twitter page, writing, "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. Love, Daddy & Mommy."

Karen Mizoguchi and Jen Juneau of People noted Sienna is Wilson's first child and Ciara's second.

The couple announced in October they were expecting:

The timing of Sienna's birth in the offseason means Wilson will have plenty of time to play his role as new father before shifting some focus to training camp and the 2017 NFL season.