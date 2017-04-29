Fantasy Football 2017: Projecting Fantasy Impact of the 2017 NFL Draft

0 of 27

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After sitting on the couch for the entirety of three days, the NFL Draft has finally come to a close.

But hey, it was all worth it, right?

From No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett to No. 253 and Mr. Irrelevant, Chad Kelly, we made it!

Looking at the skill position players, we saw 10 quarterbacks, 32 wide receivers, 29 running backs (including full backs) and 14 tight ends get drafted—whew.

After looking at all the players, we were able to narrow it down to 26 guys who should have some kind of fantasy value in the 2017 season.

Here are the players that were not included, broken down by position:

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (sit a year), Davis Webb, Nathan Peterman, C.J. Beathard, Joshua Dobbs, Brad Kaaya, Chad Kelly.

Running Back: Tarik Cohen, Donnell Pumphrey, Wayne Gallman, Brian Hill, T.J. Logan, Aaron Jones, Elijah McGuire, Alex Armah, Marquez Williams, Sam Rogers, Brandon Wilson, Devante Mays, De'Angelo Henderson, Elijah Hood, Khalfani Muhammad, Matthew Dayes, Christopher Carson.

Wide Receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Dede Westbrook, Cooper Kupp, Chad Hansen, Amara Darboh, Josh Reynolds, Shelton Gibson, Carlos Henderson, Kenny Golladay, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins, Jehu Chesson, Noah Brown, Rodney Adams, Robert Davis, Stacy Coley, Ryan Switzer (unfortunately), Josh Malone, Isaiah McKenzie, Trent Taylor, Chad Williams, DeAngelo Yancey, David Moore, Malachi Dupre.

Tight End: Gerald Everett, Adam Shaheen, Jake Butt, Bucky Hodges, Jonnu Smith, George Kittle, Jeremy Sprinkle, Jordan Leggett, Michael Roberts, Eric Saubert

Whatever name you don't see on that list above is here and will have fantasy analysis.

See who needs to be on your fantasy radars in 2017!

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus, College Football Reference and Team Rankings.