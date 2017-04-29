Fantasy Football 2017: Projecting Fantasy Impact of the 2017 NFL DraftApril 29, 2017
Fantasy Football 2017: Projecting Fantasy Impact of the 2017 NFL Draft
After sitting on the couch for the entirety of three days, the NFL Draft has finally come to a close.
But hey, it was all worth it, right?
From No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett to No. 253 and Mr. Irrelevant, Chad Kelly, we made it!
Looking at the skill position players, we saw 10 quarterbacks, 32 wide receivers, 29 running backs (including full backs) and 14 tight ends get drafted—whew.
After looking at all the players, we were able to narrow it down to 26 guys who should have some kind of fantasy value in the 2017 season.
Here are the players that were not included, broken down by position:
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (sit a year), Davis Webb, Nathan Peterman, C.J. Beathard, Joshua Dobbs, Brad Kaaya, Chad Kelly.
Running Back: Tarik Cohen, Donnell Pumphrey, Wayne Gallman, Brian Hill, T.J. Logan, Aaron Jones, Elijah McGuire, Alex Armah, Marquez Williams, Sam Rogers, Brandon Wilson, Devante Mays, De'Angelo Henderson, Elijah Hood, Khalfani Muhammad, Matthew Dayes, Christopher Carson.
Wide Receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Dede Westbrook, Cooper Kupp, Chad Hansen, Amara Darboh, Josh Reynolds, Shelton Gibson, Carlos Henderson, Kenny Golladay, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins, Jehu Chesson, Noah Brown, Rodney Adams, Robert Davis, Stacy Coley, Ryan Switzer (unfortunately), Josh Malone, Isaiah McKenzie, Trent Taylor, Chad Williams, DeAngelo Yancey, David Moore, Malachi Dupre.
Tight End: Gerald Everett, Adam Shaheen, Jake Butt, Bucky Hodges, Jonnu Smith, George Kittle, Jeremy Sprinkle, Jordan Leggett, Michael Roberts, Eric Saubert
Whatever name you don't see on that list above is here and will have fantasy analysis.
See who needs to be on your fantasy radars in 2017!
Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus, College Football Reference and Team Rankings.
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (No. 2 Overall)
After paying Mike Glennon $18.5 million in guaranteed money over three-years this offseason, the Chicago Bears went ahead and traded up one spot from three to two to take North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Out of the gate, Trubisky won't start and he shouldn't—the Bears are paying Glennon a sizable amount of money and Trubisky should redshirt a season.
However, it would not be surprising if Trubisky did see some playing time considering Glennon is far from being the type of quarterback you wouldn't sit no matter what—he could play poorly, or the Bears might want to see what Trubisky looks like toward the end of the season.
For that reason alone, Trubisky is worth mentioning.
He's not anyone I'd start or rely on, but he's on fantasy radars due to a somewhat-shaky quarterback situation and an OK offense to boot.
Fantasy Prediction: 670 passing yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs. (Backing up Mike Glennon)
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 4 Overall)
When it comes to new Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, there's really not a ton to say—he's an incredibly talented player, hence why the team invested a No. 4 draft choice in him.
There are some little concerns with Fournette, but he will be the Jaguars every-down back no matter what—sorry, T.J. Yeldon (though he will still be used somewhat on third downs) and Chris Ivory.
Both Yeldon and Ivory have missed a combined 11 games over the last two seasons and with the addition of Cam Robinson to the offensive line in the second round, Fournette will still have some issues when it comes to the offensive line, but he's a rare talent and should produce regardless.
He'll be gone in redraft leagues before the third round starts and is likely to reach RB1 status by the end of 2017, barring injury.
Fantasy Prediction: 1250 rushing yards, 12 TDs, 300 receiving yards.
Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (No. 5 Overall)
An absolutely amazing landing spot for Corey Davis—the Tennessee Titans.
While Rishard Matthews is a fine option (and he'll still have fantasy value), Davis steps in as a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver for the Titans and he reminds me of an Alshon Jeffery-like player.
The Titans didn't invest a No. 5 overall pick in Davis just to let him be another guy—he's going to produce out of the gate for a Titans team that is looking quite aggressive out of the gate.
While my initial prediction for Davis might be a tad different now after the Titans drafted fellow wide receiver Taywan Taylor, Davis is still set up for a WR2 season, regardless of format.
Fantasy Prediction: 65 receptions, 1025 receiving yards, 8 TDs.
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 7 Overall)
Mike Williams going to the Los Angeles Chargers is great for real football purposes, but I'm not feeling it when it comes to fantasy football in 2017.
Look at the mouths that quarterback Philip Rivers needs to feed: Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin, Tyrell Williams, Dontrelle Inman, Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry and, to some extent, running back Melvin Gordon.
As Rivers advances in age, you'd think we might see his attempts per season dip a little. As it is already, Rivers has gone over 600 attempts just once in his entire career. Adding Williams may induce a few more attempts, but still, there's too many people to take care of, even with Williams there for 2017.
This draft choice does make you wonder about Allen's status long-term, though.
75 targets are the ceiling for 2017 it seems.
Fantasy Prediction: 47 receptions, 750 receiving yards, 5 TDs.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (No. 8 Overall)
The Carolina Panthers were linked to Stanford "offensive weapon" Christian McCaffrey for what felt like months leading up to the NFL draft and they pulled the trigger—McCaffrey is now a Panther.
Since they drafted McCaffrey, the Panthers did invest a high second-round draft choice in another "offensive weapon" in Curtis Samuel out of Ohio State. Seeing how these two co-exist will be interesting, but McCaffrey is on a different level.
On a roster that features wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess and tight end Greg Olsen as the only notable pass-catching options (if you want to even call Funchess one anymore) and with Jonathan Stewart as their lead back, McCaffrey has a chance to take over this team as the face of the offense next to quarterback Cam Newton.
Adding McCaffrey definitely helps Newton's value.
McCaffrey will be involved in the pass and run game, making him a likely top-15 running back in 2017, regardless of format.
The addition of Samuel doesn't change my mind all that much on McCaffrey.
Fantasy Predictions: 800 rushing yards, 53 receptions, 475 receiving yards, 8 total TDs
John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 9 Overall)
Love the player. Don't love the landing spot.
New Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross has talent and ability unlike most players in this draft and can break off a huge play in the blink of and eye.
But.
There's always a but.
But Ross also has to deal with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Brandon LaFell, Tyler Eifert, Giovanni Bernard, Jeremy Hill, and also newly-drafted Joe Mixon for targets and action.
On a week-to-week basis, Ross isn't a guy you can rely on, but he'll make for a fun Millionaire Maker play on DraftKings.
With so many other guys around him, regardless of his No. 9 draft choice, Ross could find it difficult to produce weekly fantasy statistics that warrant a starting role on your fantasy team.
Big plays are key with his production.
Fantasy Predictions: 45 receptions, 700 receiving yards, 4 TDs.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans (No. 12 Overall)
One of only two quarterbacks mentioned in this entire slideshow, new Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has landed in a great situation.
To start 2017, it wouldn't surprise me if the Texans rolled with Tom Savage as their guy to take some pressure off of Watson—this could be reminiscent of the Blake Bortles and Chad Henne situation we saw when he was first draft No. 4 overall.
Let's assume Watson starts Week 1, though: He's stepping into a fantastic situation.
Looking at his weapons, he'll have DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong at wide receiver, C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin at tight end, and Lamar Miller and also newly-drafted D'Onta Foreman in the backfield.
This situation reminds me of when Jameis Winston came into the league—competent running game and a stud No. 1 receiver. Beyond that, they both had some issues coming out of college with accuracy.
What will help Watson's value in fantasy, is his ability to run with the ball—435 carries through three seasons at Clemson.
By the end of 2017, Watson could finish as high as a low-end QB1, or at the worst, still inside the top-17-or-18 with his fair share of QB1 weeks.
Fantasy Prediction: 3,700 passing yards, 19 TDs, 15 INTs; 320 rushing yards, 3 TDs. (Starting)
O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 19 Overall)
It's hard to not love O.J. Howard, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers new, rookie tight end.
If anything, this helps Winston's ADP rise even more as he has another quality target in Howard.
Not only did Winston get Howard to add to his stable of weapons, but the team also picked up Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin—more on him later.
But, look, no matter how much you like Howard as a player, it's always smart to temper expectations when it comes to rookie tight ends.
I know, that's a blanket statement, and yes, every situation is different. However, since 2006, just eight rookie tight ends have caught 45 or more passes—that's a legitimate trend.
Competing with Mike Evans, Godwin, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries, Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims, Doug Martin, and Cameron Brate won't make that any easier.
Howard isn't a guy that belongs on waiver wires, but with Evans set to eat up most of the red-zone work (an area which could dramatically boost Howard's value), don't get too over eager here—with that said, Brate's lack of blocking could help Howard see more time on the field as just 6.3 percent of Brate's 2016 snaps were him pass-blocking. Barring an injury to Brate, Howard is a TE2 for now.
Fantasy Predictions: 39 receptions, 450 receiving yards, 4 TDs.
Evan Engram, TE/WR, New York Giants (No. 23 Overall)
Unlike Howard, New York Giants tight end/wide receiver Evan Engram is actually the better of the two to own, but Engram could have some consistency issues when it comes to fantasy numbers.
With Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall, Will Tye, and Shane Vereen still on board, this could be another tough offense to squeeze into, production-wise.
If there's any room for optimism, though, Manning did throw nearly 600 times in 2017, Giants tight ends combined for over 100 targets, and the Giants running game is still pedestrian at best, even with the addition of Wayne Gallman in the fifth-round.
Engram doesn't operate solely like a tight end, though and will likely line up some outside, too.
You could see quite a few games where he has a single catch for a few yards, but he'll have a presence in the red-zone and that will certainly help him, too.
A bit of a different player than Howard, Engram should outscore him in terms of fantasy points in 2017, but still, a TE2.
Fantasy Predictions: 45 receptions, 500 receiving yards, 5 TDs.
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns (No. 29 Overall)
After the first round initially, new Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku had basically no fantasy value, but something happened to change that perception.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns cut ties with veteran tight end Gary Barnidge, thus opening the door for Njoku to start day one.
While this will make Njoku a bit more relevant, there are still some key issues. For example, oh you know—it's Cleveland. And the quarterback situation is garbage can worthy when it comes to supporting numerous fantasy assets—no offense, Cody Kessler (it's OK if Brock Osweiler takes offense, though).
Side-note: The Browns did draft DeShone Kizer, but we'll get to him. Just wait.
Even with Barnidge gone, I wouldn't expect anything earth-shattering from Njoku in 2017—Barnidge was the TE20 in standard leagues and the TE19 in PPR leagues in 2016 with basically the same quarterback issues.
Fantasy Predictions: 38 receptions, 415 receiving yards, 2 TDs.
Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills (No. 37 Overall)
The first skill position player off the board in round two was awarded to the Buffalo Bills in wide receiver Zay Jones.
An incredibly productive weapon at East Carolina who holds the record for most catches in an FBS career, Jones lands in an OK fantasy spot, but not great.
In the Bills offense, it's going to be tough to be a productive asset in the passing game, even if you're name (to some degree) is Sammy Watkins.
Jones fits the mold of a Robert Woods—a guy the Bills lost this offseason in free agency to the Los Angeles Rams.
However, like we saw with Woods last season while Watkins was out, Woods can be a productive fantasy commodity.
In the games in which Woods plays without Watkins on the field (Weeks 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11), Woods was the WR17 in PPR leagues, while scoring just a single touchdown all season.
The Bills are obviously not confident in Watkins' progress health-wise as they are likely to decline his fifth-year option, according to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.
If that cautiousness translates to more missed time for Watkins, Jones could instantly become a WR2/3 in his absence. Keep an eye on him.
Fantasy Predictions: 45 receptions, 560 receiving yards, 3 TDs.
Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers (No. 40 Overall)
Used at both running back and wide receiver at Ohio State, the Carolina Panthers got another gadget-like player in Curtis Samuel.
With McCaffrey already on the roster, the Panthers now have suitable, dynamic replacement for the recently departed Ted Ginn Jr.
Kind of like Ross with the Bengals, Samuel will be reliant on big plays for production and he'll likely produce even less than Ross.
Again, a DFS option in tournaments some weeks, Samuel will be a highly unlikely asset you can use often, but his top-40 draft selection is something to acknowledge as the season approaches.
He's a much different receiving threat than fellow wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess and he'll provide a little bit of extra value on some trick plays like jet-sweeps—Pro Football Focus likens him to Percy Harvin.
Fantasy Predictions: 37 catches, 445 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 95 rushing yards.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (No. 41 Overall)
On the surface of this, the Minnesota Vikings selecting running back Dalvin Cook with Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata on board might look like a bad landing spot.
I understand that premise, but it's, well, wrong.
Yes, the Vikings have some depth at the position, but Murray is much less talented than Cook and is only owed $3.4 million in guaranteed dollars.
Consider the offensive line issues the Vikings had last year (and some they'll likely still have in 2017), Murray, a volume-carry kind of back may not cut it—Cook can create stuff on his own.
It was not talent that made Cook to drop into the second round of the draft, but off the field concerns.
When the year begins, Cook will contend with Murray, but it shouldn't take too long to push him to the side and take over the backfield.
After that hurdle, there is a potential for a few touchdown vultures from Asiata.
There will be no issues with McKinnon as Cook is a competent pass-catcher, too.
At years' end, Cook will have RB2 numbers, but when he nudges Murray aside, he'll produce RB1/high-end RB2 numbers.
Predictions: 900 rushing yards, 7 TDs; 30 receptions, 250 receiving yards, 1 TD.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 48 Overall)
Well, here we go.
Not that new Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon's off the field stuff isn't worth mentioning (it absolutely is and is incredibly awful), but we're going to focus strictly on fantasy production here.
Joining the Bengals, Mixon will be in a backfield with two other running backs—Jeremy Hill and Gio Bernard.
Let's take a look at these backs.
When looking at Hill, you're getting a guy who struggles to reach four yards per carry, contributes virtually nothing in the passing game, and a player who had seven of his nine rushing touchdowns come from inside the 10-yard line in 2016.
Bernard is a bit of a more dynamic player, but he's coming off ACL surgery. Before getting hurt, Bernard did have over 90 carries and, like Hill, averaged under four yards per carry. In the passing game, Bernard caught 39 of 48 targets, which was fifth in the league from Weeks 1-11 (before he got hurt).
Mixon is an incredibly talented player who can do it all. Equipped with a 40-yard dash time in the low 4.40's, Mixon is also a capable receiving threat.
You get it—probably the best back in this draft from a pure talent standpoint.
With Hill in the last year of his contract, Mixon is set up to be "the guy."
For now, though, with Hill and Bernard involved, his numbers will take a bit of a hit in 2017, pending injuries and/or the statuses of both Hill and Bernard.
Fantasy Predictions: 800 rushing yards, 6 TDs; 25 receptions, 210 receiving yards, 1 TD.
DeShone Kizer, QB, Cleveland Browns (No. 52 Overall)
The second (and final) quarterback in this entire slideshow, Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer makes his way to the prestigious NFL prospect fantasy value slideshow.
Heading into the draft I was reluctant to include him, but after landing with the Browns, Kizer has a legitimate chance to start at some point—which is a bad thing.
To me, Kizer would have benefited from a situation in New Orleans, Los Angeles (Chargers), New York (Giants), or something like that—a place with a quarterback who is a bit older and expected to player a few more seasons, but a guy Kizer can learn from and sit behind for those few years the respective quarterback had left.
But here we are. And hey, he does have Hue Jackson as his new head coach.
With Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler on the depth chart, Kizer doesn't exactly have much competition to leap frog here.
If forced to start, Kizer will have an offense that consists of Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt as the notable wide receivers, running backs Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson, and tight end (and fellow rookie) David Njoku.
Not an incredible offense, but one to work with for sure.
Kizer has all the physical tools you look for, but has a lot of moments where you say to yourself "what the hell was that?"—in 15 of his 23 starts at Notre Dame he threw an interception.
Kessler is an OK option at quarterback, but Kizer should see some time this year.
Fantasy Predictions: 1,200 passing yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs; 55 rushing yards.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (No. 67 Overall)
This was definitely a selection that is better for the New Orleans Saints than it is any fantasy football team out there.
Investing a top-70 selection in running back Alvin Kamara, the Saints now have a backfield that consists of Mark Ingram, Kamara, Daniel Lasco, and oh yeah, Adrian freakin' Peterson.
A few things about this selection: Kamara is a guy who could handle a full load of carries possibly, but with AP and Ingram, that won't be necessary. However, this selection is a testament to the Saints and head coach Sean Payton's belief in Ingram, it seems—he's signed through the 2018 season.
As Mike Clay of ESPN points out, Kamara will take over the same role as Cadet, with very few carries sprinkled in.
When the ball is in Kamara's hands, he can be incredibly electric.
Fantasy Predictions: 100 rushing yards; 39 receptions, 320 receiving yards, 3 TDs.
Taywan Taylor, WR, Tennessee Titans (No. 72 Overall)
We're getting into the area now where the fantasy analysis might a bit more short, sweet, and to the point—or not, who really knows.
As a player, I like Taywan Taylor, but I'm not sure how he exactly fits into the Tennessee Titans plans in 2017 with Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe, and Delanie Walker on board.
If he could play in the slot, he might carve out more of a role, but that's not exactly where he played at Western Kentucky.
In a battle with Sharpe, I favor Taylor, but he shouldn't be much of a contributor in 2017.
Fantasy Predictions: 25 receptions, 300 receiving yards, 2 TDs.
ArDarius Stewart, WR, New York Jets (No. 79 Overall)
Now this is an intriguing landing spot.
Believe it or not, yes, the New York Jets and "intriguing landing spot" actually kind of work here.
Taking ArDarius Stewart out of Alabama, the Jets found a true slot man to go in between Eric Decker, Robby Anderson and/or Quincy Enunwa.
Where the fun ends, though, is that this is the Jets we're talking about who will be quarterbacked by Josh McCown.
2017 might be tough for Stewart, but he'll have a few productive weeks.
Fantasy Production: 35 receptions, 430 receiving yards, 3 TDs.
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 84 Overall)
Chris Godwin to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is another target for Jameis Winston to use as he pleases, helping out his fantasy value.
Able to run every route imaginable, Godwin will carve out a role as the long-term No. 2 option opposite Mike Evans when DeSean Jackson's time in Tampa has run it's course.
However, with Evans, Jackson, Adam Humphries, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard set to hog the spotlight, don't expect much, if anything out of Godwin in 2017.
He's not worth drafting out of the gate, but I wanted to bring him to your attention since I find him to be a great football player.
Yes, this was a selfish take.
Fantasy Predictions: 14 receptions, 195 receiving yards.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 86 Overall)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware should be looking over his shoulder, because here comes Kareem Hunt out of Toledo.
Initially, Ware won't have much to worry about in terms of his job being taken away in 2017, but Hunt is definitely capable of being the Chiefs main back.
2017 will be a third-down back role for Hunt, but he'll boot Charcandrick West to the side who had 89 carries in 2016.
There are some concerns about his speed, where he ran a 4.60+ 40 at the combine, but he can make tacklers miss and has great ball security.
Fantasy Predictions: 440 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 25 receptions, 175 receiving yards, 1 TD.
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Houston Texans (No. 89 Overall)
Even with Lamar Miller in the backfield for the Houston Texans, newcomer D'Onta Foreman will have a role within this offense as he serves as a perfect power back complement to Miller.
Out of the gate, Foreman is a pretty easy guy to figure out: He'll run through your face and catch almost no passes.
Outside of short-yardage work or early downs to give Miller a breather, Foreman should be considered the direct handcuff to Miller, making him draftable.
Fantasy Predictions: 375 rushing yards, 4 TDs.
James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 105 Overall)
What a fantastic story new Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is—persevering through a knee injury and cancer.
Conner is definitely one of those guys you root for to succeed.
Behind incumbent starting running back Le'Veon Bell, Conner is nothing more than a handcuff, but he's good sized back at 6'1" and over 230 pounds, but doesn't have the greatest speed in the world.
Handcuff only here.
Fantasy Predictions: Handcuff to Bell
Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins (No. 114 Overall)
Heading into the final day of the NFL draft, I was selfishly hoping Samaje Perine would land with the Green Bay Packers, but instead he heads to the Washington Redskins where he joins a backfield that has Rob Kelley and Matt Jones as primary ball carriers to be on the lookout for.
However, there could be one less guy to worry about.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Redskins were said to be actively shopping Jones.
If Jones were to exit stage left, Perine would be in a prime position to take over this backfield—sorry R. Kelley.
Perine is a huge, built-like-a-tank running back who, like D'Onta Foreman is not afraid to take a little contact.
That could be an issue in the NFL, though—can he run through them? Does he have the ability to make them miss instead?
Also, can he be a reliable receiving threat? He may not have to with Chris Thompson on the roster.
With Kelley and Jones still on the roster, Perine will have some initial issues breaking through, but he's the best back they have on the roster currently.
Fantasy Predictions: 400 rushing yards, 3 TDs.
Joe Williams, RB, San Francisco 49ers (No. 120 Overall)
After dealing with some personal issues surrounding the death of his younger sister when he was a kid, Joe Williams is back playing the game of football and has another one of those stories that you cannot help but sympathize.
Joining the San Francisco 49ers, Williams will be the backup to Carlos Hyde—no, I'm not worried about Mike Davis or Tim Hightower.
The key to Williams' game will be if he can break into the second level. Once he's there, Williams has he ability to turn on the afterburners and make a big play happen.
He has some red flags beyond what people are calling a "retirement". For example, Williams might have some ball security issues and had trouble creating plays on his own, meaning he can be reliant on an offensive line at times.
Unfortunately for him, the 49ers had the second-worst run blocking offensive line in 2016.
He's a handcuff option later in drafts.
Fantasy Predictions: Handcuff to Hyde
Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers (No. 134 Overall)
Often compared to Frank Gore, new Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams will serve as a great complement to Ty Montgomery in the Packers backfield out of the gate.
Equipped with excellent vision and power that will make you gasp, the comparison to Gore makes sense when you watch Williams on tape.
The concerns with Williams are his burst and if he has the ability to make it to the outside on wider run plays.
Williams is a running back I've been fond of this entire draft process and landing in Green Bay will give him an excellent place to really leave a dent on fantasy stat sheets.
With Montgomery still in the picture, Williams will lose some production, but he will produce top-18 or so running back numbers at some point in the season, with some RB1 weeks sprinkled in.
The draft choices of fellow running back Aaron Jones and Devante Mays is something to keep an eye on, but Williams should be the guy in Green Bay alongside Montgomery.
The lack of receiving ability makes him more valuable in standard leagues, but he's still a guy I want regardless of format. This is a great addition to help out quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Fantasy Predictions: 700 rushing yards, 6 TDs.
Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts (No. 143 Overall)
The Indianapolis Colts got one of the most exciting running backs in the entire draft in terms of what you see on tape during his days with USF.
As my colleague Matt Miller points out, Mack is just a better athlete than running back right now. He has great speed and can make some pretty crazy cuts, but he doesn't possess the greatest vision right now.
Thankfully, he'll get to learn from one of the OG's in Frank Gore.
Due to Gore's age and the amount of reps under his belt, there is a chance we could see Mack at some point this season, making him a nice handcuff.
With that said, Gore hasn't missed a game since 2011, so what the heck do I know.
Either way, a legitimate handcuff to own.
Fantasy Predictions: Handcuff to Gore
Jeremy McNichols, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 162 Overall)
With Doug Martin out for the first four games of the 2017 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another running back to their stable in Boise State product Jeremy McNichols.
Unfortunately for him, McNichols will contend with Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers in Martin's absence.
Standing at 5'9" and 210+ pounds, McNichols can hold his own running the ball, though.
Drafted in the fifth round like fellow Boise State (and my personal favorite) running back Jay Ajayi, McNichols has some injury concerns, too, but not nearly to the degree Ajayi had: He tore his labrum—been there done that and it's not fun.
During the draft process, McNichols has drawn comparisons to guys like Gio Bernard, Pierre Thomas, Devontae Booker, and even Bilal Powell due to his ability as a pass-catcher.
It's tough to get a gauge on where McNichols will fall in terms of pecking order in the Buccaneers backfield in 2017. Beyond 2017, Sims' contract is up after this season.
McNichols is a guy I'll probably draft late in some deeper leagues just to see what I get during the Martin suspension. If he produces at all (and depending on the size and type of league you're in), he might be worth a stash. If he does nothing, drop him.
Fantasy Predictions: Not a clue, but keep him on your radar
Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus, College Football Reference and Pro-Football-Reference.