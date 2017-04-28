Noah Syndergaard to Start for Mets vs. Nationals After Arm Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Mets can scratch Noah Syndergaard off their list of concerns, as the right-hander is set to start Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Syndergaard "feels great" after being scratched from Thursday's start with a tired arm.

DiComo also noted Syndergaard said he "refused" to have an MRI taken on his arm because he "knew there was nothing happening in there."

DiComo reported on Friday that Syndergaard was unable to lift his right (pitching) arm over his shoulder after experiencing discomfort while shagging fly balls during batting practice Wednesday.

Mets manager Terry Collins said in the same report the team wasn't going to put Syndergaard at risk for a serious long-term issue: "It's quite obvious that we cannot take a chance on him, hurting this guy."

Syndergaard is off to a terrific start this season with 30 strikeouts and zero walks in his first four starts. The Mets already have key players Yoenis Cespedes, Steven Matz and David Wright on the disabled list.

Even though it's still April, the Mets can't afford to fall further behind the Nationals in the National League East.