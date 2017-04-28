Montravius Adams Drafted by Packers While in Hospital During Son's Birth

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It will be hard for defensive tackle Montravius Adams to top Friday on the list of best days of his life.

The Auburn standout got the call he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft in the hospital after the birth of his son.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport passed along the image of Adams in the hospital with his family and new baby while hearing his name called in the draft:

Rapoport also noted the child's name is Montravius Jr.

Adams was a four-year standout at Auburn. He had his best season in 2016 as a senior with eight tackles for loss and four sacks, good enough to be named to the All-SEC first team.

Beyond being a great story, Adams helps the Packers fill a need on the roster. He can rush the passer as a defensive tackle and has the power to pull down opposing running backs.

A great day for most draftees this weekend would be hearing their name called by a team. Adams got to experience that right after welcoming his son to the world.