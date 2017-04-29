Clippers Extend Series vs. Jazz with 98-93 Game 6 Win; Chris Paul Drops 29

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The 2017 NBA playoffs has its first Game 7.

The Los Angeles Clippers kept their season alive with a 98-93 road win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, tying the series at 3-3.

Sunday's matchup will now be the only Game 7 of the first round with the other seven series complete.

A 10-point game with 90 seconds remaining seemed like it would lead to an easy win for the Clippers, however the Jazz stormed back to cut the lead to three in the closing seconds. Unfortunately, Joe Johnson's game-tying attempt rimmed out, and Los Angeles was able to survive.

Chris Paul continued his impressive series, topping 20 points for the sixth straight game after averaging 18.1 per game this season. He finished Game 6 with 29 points and eight assists while carrying the team at times.

This play summed up his impact on both ends of the court:

DeAndre Jordan wasn't at his best with seven turnovers and 3-of-11 from the free-throw line, but 13 points and 18 rebounds were enough to help the Clippers in this one.

Austin Rivers also made a positive impact with 13 points, including two key three-pointers in the fourth quarter, as well as solid defense throughout the night.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer described the guard's impact after missing the first four games of the series:

Gordon Hayward struggled with his shot most of the night but still managed 31 points for the Jazz, plus seven rebounds and four assists.

However, Utah otherwise couldn't buy a basket in its home arena. The team finished 7-of-26 from three-point range and 41 percent overall from the field, causing much of the offensive struggles.

Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, although his biggest impact as usual came on the defensive end with three blocks and a handful more altered shots.

This first-half swat was one of his biggest moments:

However, an apparent tweaked ankle seemed to limit him down the stretch, which could be worth monitoring going forward.

George Hill added 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting as the only other Jazz player in double figures.

Defense was the story once again at the start of the game as neither team was able to get many open looks. The result was a back-and-forth battle leading to just a 47-45 Clippers lead at halftime.

ESPN Stats and Info noted the Jazz's shooting struggles:

The Clippers gained a little breathing room with a 31-point third quarter, going up 78-70 heading into the fourth.

Austin Rivers appeared to have the dagger to go up 14, and then later to go up 10 with just over one minute remaining. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN noted, however, this wasn't enough:

Poor turnovers allowed the Jazz to make a late run, but Johnson's final attempt didn't fall. Kevin Pelton of ESPN gave credit to Jordan for the defense:

This leads us to Game 7, which will take place Sunday in Los Angeles. The Jazz won't be intimidated after winning two games at the Staples Center already this series, but the Clippers will have their fans and momentum after the latest win.

Although the right to face the Golden State Warriors isn't much of a prize, both teams will be doing whatever they can to keep their season alive.