Orlando Scandrick Reportedly on Cowboys Trade Block During 2017 NFL Draft

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly made veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick available for trade ahead of the third round of the 2017 NFL draft on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Cowboys are seeking a third-round pick in exchange.

Scandrick, 30, recorded 46 tackles and one interception last season, his ninth in Dallas. He played in 12 games after missing the entire 2015 campaign because of injury.

The Cowboys have gone all-in on young defensive talent in the first two rounds, selecting Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton on Thursday at No. 28 overall and adding Colorado corner in Round 2 at No. 60. Moving Scandrick would seem to fall in line with a concerted youth movement on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas allowed corners Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr to leave in free agency, and they were followed by safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox. Their front-office philosophy has seemingly been aimed at allowing veterans to walk and focusing on cheap, young talent whose primes line up with Dak Prescott's and Ezekiel Elliott's.

Scandrick might have been a veteran stabilizing voice, but he's also nearing the end of his prime. Pro Football Focus ranked him the No. 27 corner in football last season.