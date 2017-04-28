WWE's Alexa Bliss Says Nude Photos Circulating the Internet Are Fake

WWE's Alexa Bliss Says Nude Photos Circulating the Internet Are FakeApril 28, 2017
Credit: WWE.com
WWE star Alexa Bliss denied the veracity of supposed illicit photos of herself circulating around the Internet.
Alexa Bliss @AlexaBliss_WWE
Once again, the risqué photos on the Internet supposedly of me are bogus.4/28/2017, 6:54:27 PM
Alexa Bliss @AlexaBliss_WWE
I am offended and demand these altered photos be removed immediately4/28/2017, 6:57:23 PM
The Sun's Daniel Cutts reported Friday explicit images of Bliss had surfaced and gone viral, similar to the situation fellow WWE star Paige experienced last month after a hacker posted her personal pictures online. Paige subsequently confirmed the photos were real.
A former SmackDown Live women's champion, Bliss will take on Bayley for the Raw Women's Championship Sunday night at Payback in San Jose, California.