WWE's Alexa Bliss Says Nude Photos Circulating the Internet Are Fake

Credit: WWE.com

WWE star Alexa Bliss denied the veracity of supposed illicit photos of herself circulating around the Internet.

The Sun's Daniel Cutts reported Friday explicit images of Bliss had surfaced and gone viral, similar to the situation fellow WWE star Paige experienced last month after a hacker posted her personal pictures online. Paige subsequently confirmed the photos were real.

A former SmackDown Live women's champion, Bliss will take on Bayley for the Raw Women's Championship Sunday night at Payback in San Jose, California.