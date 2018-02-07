4-Star WR Prospect Tommy Bush Commits to Georgia over Texas, Baylor, More

Image via Scout.com

Tommy Bush, a 4-star wideout from Schertz, Texas, committed to Georgia over Texas, Baylor, Michigan State and Ole Miss.



Trent Smallwood of Rivals.com shared the news.

Bush is considered the No. 37 wide receiver and the No. 196 player overall in the Class of 2018 in 247Sports' composite rankings. He accumulated 25 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns in 2016 and 23 receptions for 302 yards and five scores in 2017.

Bush was not highly touted earlier in high school but caught the attention of recruiters later in his high-school career. His upside quickly became apparent, and his athleticism is impressive. His father was also in the Air Force, and Bush grew accustomed to moving around as a child, so an adjustment to college shouldn't be an issue.

Add in an impressive combination of size (6'5") and speed, and the sky appears to be the limit for Bush.

Georgia will be happy to have Bush lining up on the outside for quarterback Jake Fromm, who is coming off an excellent season as a true freshman in 2017.

The presence of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who combined for 2,572 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns last season, made it easy to overlook how dynamic Georgia's passing attack was. Fromm averaged 8.99 yards per attempt, tied for eighth in the country, and had 24 touchdowns on just 291 attempts.

The Bulldogs are losing senior wideout Javon Wims, who led the team in receptions (45), receiving yards (720) and receiving touchdowns).

Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff understand what they are up against with Alabama reigning over college football. Restocking the talent pool with high-ceiling talent every year is essential if Georgia is going to get over that final hurdle to a national title.

Bush has the size and speed to be the playmaker Georgia's offense needs to reach new heights in 2018 and beyond.