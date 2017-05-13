4-Star WR Prospect Kenan Jones Commits to LSU over FSU

Photo Credit: Scout.com

LSU added a tall playmaker to their future wide receiver corps Saturday when wide receiver Kenan Jones rejoined their 2018 recruiting class, according to SEC Country's Sam Spiegelman.

Jones checks in at 6'3'', 198 pounds and is a 4-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 251 overall player, No. 48 wide receiver and No. 4 wide receiver from the state of Louisiana in his class.

Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Louisville were among Scout's list of interested schools during the recruiting process after Jones had decommitted. Hudl shared a look at some of the highlights that surely drew their attention:

Jones' size immediately stands out, which will help him in red-zone situations and on fade routes at the next level. He is more than just a tall receiver who can high-point lobs, though, and Gabe Brooks of Scout pointed to his ability to pick up yardage after the catch with his "impressive long speed."

Jones can also play on the outside or in the slot as a versatile pass-catcher, which should allow him to contribute as early as his freshman season.

LSU kept that potential inside the state and landed a receiver who could provide a much-needed boost to the passing attack. The Tigers were a measly 101st in the nation in passing yards per game in 2016 and didn't bring the necessary balance to compete for a national title in the daunting SEC West.

Jones gives them someone who can change that in the coming years.