Zurich Classic 2017: K.J. Choi, Charlie Wi Move into Tie for 1st Place on Friday

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The pairings of K.J. Choi and Charlie Wi and Troy Merritt and Robert Streb found themselves tied atop the leaderboard after Friday's second-round play at the Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana.

You can see the updating leaderboard below:

Both Choi-Wi (eight-under 64) and Merritt-Streb (10-under 62) were phenomenal on Friday, but they weren't the best pairing on the day. That distinction belonged to Tyrone Van Aswegen and Retief Goosen, who shot an absurd 12-under 60.

That pair was pretty close to landing a 59 but fell just short, as the PGA Tour noted:

If Van Aswegen-Goosen had the round of the day, Russell Knox provided the most impressive shot:

And the following trio of approaches served as the day's most impressive collection of shots on No. 13:

While many of the game's bigger names didn't find themselves in the running, Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer remained in the thick of things, shooting a second consecutive 66 to move to 12 under.

Kyle Stanley and Ryan Ruffels also finished the day at 12 under.

Thursday's first round featured the rare alternate-shot format, as it will on Saturday. Friday featured the more standard best-ball format that is traditionally played, as will Sunday's final round. The tournament's unique setup wasn't the only quirk the players had to adjust to, however.

There were also gators.

Gators that had the best seats on the course.

Given the logjam atop the leaderboard, Saturday and Sunday's play at the Zurich Classic most certainly won't be boring. Watching the players adjust to the unique alternate-shot format once again will be worth the price of admission.

Add in some gators and a number of pairs tightly bunched together, and you have all the makings of an exciting finish.