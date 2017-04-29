NFL Draft 2017 Results: The Biggest Steals, Reaches & Surprises from Day 2

0 of 12

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

After quarterbacks dominated the first-round narrative of the 2017 NFL draft, we saw five more passers get drafted on Day 2 in Philadelphia. Led by DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame slipping to the middle of Round 2, the quarterbacks remained one of the storylines of Friday night as teams hoped to find the next Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott.

Aside from quarterbacks, teams invested heavily in tight ends and pass-rushers, as some made outstanding value picks in the second and third rounds while other teams appeared to reach for players that were ideal scheme fits or filled major needs.

Here are the steals, reaches and surprises from Day 2 of the NFL draft, in order of the player's draft position.