4-Star RB Keaontay Ingram Commits to Texas over USC, LSU

Photo credit: Scout.com

Running back Keaontay Ingram will spend his college career at Texas after committing to the school Tuesday.

Ingram announced his decision to play for the Longhorns in a video posted on Twitter:

The 4-star recruit is considered the No. 200 player in the 2018 class and the 12th best at his position, per Scout.com, although he has almost as much upside as any running back in the country.

The 6'1", 190-pound prospect has a solid frame that could make him an every-down player at the next level and possibly beyond. His strength keeps him capable of being a short-yardage contributor who can excel between the tackles.

With that said, Ingram's best quality is his agility. The running back can move on the dime to create space for himself and make tacklers miss, even in small areas.

He also has excellent vision on the field that allows him to turn short gains into long touchdowns.

Despite his talent, the Texas native doesn't need the spotlight.

"I don't want to get hurt so you do need other guys in there as well," Ingram said when evaluating schools, per Taylor Hamm of 247Sports. "When I get there it’s not just about me, it’s about winning a national championship, so I don’t mind playing with other guys as well."

While there isn't a lot of depth at running back at Texas at the moment, the team is rebuilding its talent pool after a few disappointing seasons.

With the school's history of elite runners, however, the local product could try to be the next big star for the rushing attack.