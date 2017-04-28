Kevin McHale Reportedly Candidate for Orlando Magic Team President Position

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

Kevin McHale is reportedly on the Orlando Magic's radar to take over as team president.

Per USA Today's Sam Amick, the Magic have shown "serious" interest in bringing McHale on as team president and the team "would strongly prefer someone who has previously been a general manager for the president position."

The Magic fired general manager Rob Hennigan after the regular season. In five years under Hennigan's watch, Orlando never made the postseason, compiled a 132-278 record and made four head-coaching changes.

McHale has been an NBA head coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets. He compiled a 232-185 record in seven seasons, including leading the Rockets to the Western Conference Finals in 2015.